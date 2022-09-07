Creighton graduate, Arizona doctor dies after hiking during extreme heat

Dr. Evan Dishion, 32, died after hiking in Cave Creek, Arizona during extreme heat on Monday. He was a graduate of Creighton University Medical School and, according to his professional bio, studied in both Omaha and Phoenix.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies received a call for service for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain in Cave Creek.

When rescuers arrived multiple people needed help.

Three people were rescued, with one person being rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were evaluated by firefighters and released.

Scottsdale Fire officials initially announced a man in his 20s died while hiking in extreme heat. However, he was later identified by the sheriff's office as 32-year-old Evan Dishion.

The Barrow Neurological Institute released the following statement regarding Dishion's death:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Evan Dishion. Dr. Dishion was a bright and gifted physician who had recently begun his first year as a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute. He was a kind and generous person who made it his mission and passion to improve the lives of others. We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Dr. Dishion's family, friends and colleagues during this time of mourning.

ABC15 spoke with Dr. Dishion's wife Amy, who says he came from humble beginnings and "just wanted to help people".

She says the pair supported each other, even as Evan chased his dreams to become a doctor.

Amy tells ABC15 they moved all over the country, eventually landing here in Phoenix where Evan became a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute.

The couple just had their first child, Chloe.

"Since Chloe came, he hasn't had as much time with his friends between residency," said Amy. "I feel like normally I would have pushed back a little harder about the heat."

She said he would turn back if it got too hot.

Amy is now warning others to be careful on the trails.

"It's not worth it," said Amy. "He didn't want to leave me and Chloe. I don't want other people to leave behind people that they love, just to go on a hike."

In total, six hikers were rescued from the mountain via helicopter and were suffering from heat emergencies.

The hikers had gotten lost and were out of water, according to Scottsdale Fire.

Dr. Dishion leaves behind a wife and a baby girl. The family has started a GoFundMe account if you'd like to help.

