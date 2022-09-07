ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Creighton graduate, Arizona doctor dies after hiking during extreme heat

By abc15.com staff and KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lICct_0hlv5isW00

Dr. Evan Dishion, 32, died after hiking in Cave Creek, Arizona during extreme heat on Monday. He was a graduate of Creighton University Medical School and, according to his professional bio, studied in both Omaha and Phoenix.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies received a call for service for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain in Cave Creek.

When rescuers arrived multiple people needed help.

Three people were rescued, with one person being rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were evaluated by firefighters and released.

Scottsdale Fire officials initially announced a man in his 20s died while hiking in extreme heat. However, he was later identified by the sheriff's office as 32-year-old Evan Dishion.

The Barrow Neurological Institute released the following statement regarding Dishion's death:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Evan Dishion. Dr. Dishion was a bright and gifted physician who had recently begun his first year as a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute. He was a kind and generous person who made it his mission and passion to improve the lives of others. We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Dr. Dishion's family, friends and colleagues during this time of mourning.

ABC15 spoke with Dr. Dishion's wife Amy, who says he came from humble beginnings and "just wanted to help people".

She says the pair supported each other, even as Evan chased his dreams to become a doctor.

Amy tells ABC15 they moved all over the country, eventually landing here in Phoenix where Evan became a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute.

The couple just had their first child, Chloe.

"Since Chloe came, he hasn't had as much time with his friends between residency," said Amy. "I feel like normally I would have pushed back a little harder about the heat."

She said he would turn back if it got too hot.

Amy is now warning others to be careful on the trails.

"It's not worth it," said Amy. "He didn't want to leave me and Chloe. I don't want other people to leave behind people that they love, just to go on a hike."

In total, six hikers were rescued from the mountain via helicopter and were suffering from heat emergencies.

The hikers had gotten lost and were out of water, according to Scottsdale Fire.

Dr. Dishion leaves behind a wife and a baby girl. The family has started a GoFundMe account if you'd like to help.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cave Creek, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Cave Creek, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Cave Creek, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Accident#N Spur Cross Rd#Cav
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy