When did Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leave Fox Sports and join ESPN Monday Night Football team?

By Anthony Wood
 2 days ago
AFTER two decades with Fox Sports, the dynamic duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have a new home.

News of their departure broke earlier this year when ESPN announced that they had both signed multi-year deals.

Joe Buck's father is legendary sports broadcaster Jack Buck Credit: Getty

Who are Joe Buck and Troy Aikman?

Buck is an eight-time Emmy and Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award winner.

Aikman, meanwhile, is a three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and an NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame member who spent twelve seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN Head of Event and Studio Production, Stephanie Druley, said via a statement: "Joe and Troy’s résumé and longevity together is unparalleled amongst today’s NFL broadcasters.

"Throughout their many marquee games, including an impressive six Super Bowls, their knowledge has made viewers smarter and their passion is evident.

"They’ve been there for some of the NFL’s biggest moments and we are fortunate to bring that experience to Monday Night Football," Druley said.

Buck recalled some of his "earliest memories of walking around football stadiums" were with his father when he called Monday Night Football.

"To return to the stadium on Monday nights with Troy – who I have the utmost comfort with and confidence in – and begin a new chapter, for us and ESPN, has me excited about this season and our future," Buck said.

When did Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leave Fox Sports?

ESPN announced its acquisitions of Buck and Aikman on March 16, 2022.

The multimedia giant reported that they had signed the pair to "multi-year deals," although they did not provide any specifics of the length or scale of these deals.

When do they start their ESPN gig?

Their first game will be on September 12, 2022, when the Seattle Seahawks host the Denver Broncos.

ESPN will be broadcasting 18 Monday Night Football games.

Exactly which and how many Buck and Aikman will be covering is uncertain given that there are two games in Week 2.

Troy Aikman left behind a legendary NFL career for an equally impressive run in the booth Credit: Getty Images - Getty

How many NFL games will ESPN broadcast?

ESPN will broadcast 22 games this season, up from 20 in 2021-22.

This increase comes courtesy of a Monday Night Football game on ABC and an International Series game on ESPN+.

The Pro Bowl will also be broadcast on ESPN during the postseason.

Who took over on Fox Sports?

Kevin Burkhardt and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will be covering NFL games after the departure of Aikman and Buck.

Burkhardt has been with Fox Sports since 2013, while Olsen has just concluded his first full season as an analyst after spending fourteen years in the league.

The US Sun

