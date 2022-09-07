ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Six Lightning games to be broadcast by TNT

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14G9hQ_0hlv4mND00
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (91) shoots a puck on New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) duing Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final in June in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Six Lightning games will be broadcast by TNT during the 2022-23 regular season, including an April 5 game at the Rangers, who Tampa Bay beat in the Eastern Conference final in June.

The Lightning are tied with the Bruins and Stanley Cup champion Avalanche for the second-most appearances on the 62-game schedule TNT released Wednesday. Only the Rangers and Penguins, with seven, have more.

Another highlight is the March 5 game at Carolina, which Tampa Bay dispatched in the second round of the 2021 playoffs en route to the second of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. In addition, the Lightning will be part of doubleheaders on Nov. 8 and 25.

Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Lightning at Ducks, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Lightning vs. Oilers, 7:30

Friday, Nov. 25: Lightning vs. Blues, 8

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Lightning at Wild, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5: Lightning at Hurricanes, 3

Wednesday, April 5: Lightning at Rangers, 7:30

• • •

