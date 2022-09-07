Test results show no brain damage to Winters Mill football player Greyson Lyons, mother says

An MRI did not reveal any brain damage to Winters Mill varsity football player Greyson Lyons and he is walking and talking, his mother, Dana Lyons, wrote in an email to the Carroll County Times on Wednesday.

Dana Lyons also said her son has been moving and communicating with family, but remained at Shock Trauma Wednesday, five days after first responders performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, did chest compressions and used a defibrillator on him at the game between the Falcons and St. John’s Catholic Prep in Frederick County.

“He is easily walking and talking as if nothing ever happened,” Dana Lyons wrote in an email.

She said they are still awaiting the results of an MRI of his heart, and other tests are still ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

Lyons, a junior defensive lineman, did not get up off the ground following a play with about two minutes left in the second quarter Friday. He was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and the game was called off.

Winters Mill coach Matt Miller, who has visited Lyons at Shock Trauma and has been in regular contact with the player’s family, said Tuesday that “ his progress is very encouraging .”

In a GoFundMe page started by Lyons’ oldest brother Grant, a Wednesday update said: “I talked to Greyson and he said he is feeling a lot better.” The page has raised more than $30,000 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

In a show of support, some students at St. John’s Catholic Prep on Tuesday wore gray ribbons, and on Wednesday students signed a get-well card for Lyons. On Thursday, a club at the school is making bracelets and donating proceeds to the Lyons family.

Locally, other county schools have offered shows of support on social media. And a co-worker of Perry Lyons, Greyson’s father, at the Carroll County courthouse is producing wristbands with “Lyonsheart” inscribed on them and donating the proceeds to the family.

“We give our heartfelt thanks to both Winters Mill High School and the St. John’s Catholic Prep athletic team, along with the people who jumped in quickly to save our son’s life,” Dana Lyons wrote in an email.