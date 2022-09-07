CAM (1-0): Syracuse 48, Uconn 16. After a dominant week one win, the Orange should take care of business in this northeast, non-conference showdown against an Old Big east rival. To keep it concise, I think they will and it won’t be much of a challenge. Of course the injuries to Chris Elmore and Stefon Thompson have a negative effect on the team as a whole, but the key weapons are still there. Specifically, Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker are going to win this game on their legs especially against a Huskies group that struggles to stop the run. For example, UConn’s first game and loss was to a Utah State team that rushed for over 260 yards, including the Aggies leading rusher, Calvin Tyler Jr., who scorched the Huskies for 161 yards on the ground. With how Shrader and Tucker both managed to move the chains with their ground and pound mentality against Louisville, I expect them to do the same in week two and torch UConn from start to finish.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO