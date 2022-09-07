Read full article on original website
Related
orangefizz.net
By the Numbers: How Syracuse Dominated Uconn
Wow! What an effort from Syracuse. If you thought this team would let up and have a letdown one week after a massive win over Louisville, then you thought wrong. SU came out and punched Uconn in the mouth and didn’t stop punching until there were no teeth left in its jaw. The Orange throttled the Huskies behind a dominant performance from both the offensive and defensive units. Here are the big numbers that stick out:
orangefizz.net
Syracuse vs Uconn: Crystal Ball Predictions
CAM (1-0): Syracuse 48, Uconn 16. After a dominant week one win, the Orange should take care of business in this northeast, non-conference showdown against an Old Big east rival. To keep it concise, I think they will and it won’t be much of a challenge. Of course the injuries to Chris Elmore and Stefon Thompson have a negative effect on the team as a whole, but the key weapons are still there. Specifically, Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker are going to win this game on their legs especially against a Huskies group that struggles to stop the run. For example, UConn’s first game and loss was to a Utah State team that rushed for over 260 yards, including the Aggies leading rusher, Calvin Tyler Jr., who scorched the Huskies for 161 yards on the ground. With how Shrader and Tucker both managed to move the chains with their ground and pound mentality against Louisville, I expect them to do the same in week two and torch UConn from start to finish.
orangefizz.net
Syracuse Football is a Covering Machine
Dino Babers and Company are buzzing after a massive 31-7 season opening win over Louisville last weekend. The hype is starting to build around the Orange even after just one showing. SU received four votes in the AP Poll this week and is favored by three touchdowns over UCONN in Saturday’s clash. Now if your questioning if Syracuse can cover the 21 point spread, that’s fair it’s pretty hefty. However, history shows that SU is simply a covering machine. Here are some numbers to back up that claim.
Comments / 0