ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

Oak Park man notches prestigious fellowship

A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected an Oak Park man to be part of its 2023 cohort. Timothy Daly, an Oak Park resident who is program director for the Joyce Foundation, a nonprofit philanthropy based in Chicago, was among 53 leaders selected to be part of Leadership Greater Chicago’s 2023 Signature Fellows Program class.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Township Senior Services debuts caregiver support

The Senior Services Department of Oak Park and River Forest Townships is starting a new grief support group for caregivers. The program is open to current or former family caregivers who have lost loved ones. “This group provides a safe space for caregivers coping with the recent loss of their...
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Park, IL
Government
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Oak Park, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Maywood, IL
River Forest, IL
Society
Oak Park, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Forest Park, IL
River Forest, IL
Government
Maywood, IL
Government
City
River Forest, IL
oakpark.com

Former OPRF student returns as a dean

With 47 new hires this school year Oak Park and River Forest High School is making incremental progress toward diversifying its staff. Employees of color account for approximately 62% of new hires this year. Thirty percent of the new hires are Black, 23 percent are Latino and 9 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander. Thirty-eight percent of new hires are white.
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#New York City#Drug Overdose#Suburbs#Heroin#The Way Back Inn#Nami Metro Suburban#Overdose Prevention Sites
CBS Chicago

Lawsuit claims law enforcement used any means necessary to wrongly convict James Hill

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- They used any means necessary to convict him – that is what attorneys are saying about several law enforcement outfits in Northwest Indiana when it comes to James Hill.Hill has had two convictions overturned -- in the 1980 murder of a police officer at a Hammond, Indiana hotel, and in a rape the same year. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Friday, Hill is now seeking damages for the decades he has spent behind bars."It's over 20 years of my life been taken away for something I didn't do," Hill said, "and it's hard. It's really hard....
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
cwbchicago.com

Woman fatally stabbed in Edgewater apartment, neighbor detained by police

Chicago police are questioning an Edgewater man in connection with the stabbing death of his neighbor on Thursday morning. A man called 911 around 10:50 a.m. and reported that he had stabbed a woman in her apartment in the 6100 block of North Winthrop, according to dispatch records. Police found the 51-year-old woman in her unit with stab wounds to her chest. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., medical examiner records show.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Seven New Transit Development Districts to Transform Northwest Indiana

The stage for a new era of transformative development was set Wednesday when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
GARY, IN
chicagocrusader.com

Most Reverend Dale J. Melczek, third Bishop of Gary, passes at age 83

The Most Reverend Dale J. Melczek, third Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, passed from this life peacefully early in the morning on August 25, 2022, at the age of 83. On August 19, he celebrated thirty years with the Diocese of Gary. “Bishop Melczek was a true shepherd who...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge

Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy