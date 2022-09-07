Read full article on original website
oakpark.com
Oak Park man notches prestigious fellowship
A prestigious civic leadership development program that includes some of the most prominent leaders in the country has selected an Oak Park man to be part of its 2023 cohort. Timothy Daly, an Oak Park resident who is program director for the Joyce Foundation, a nonprofit philanthropy based in Chicago, was among 53 leaders selected to be part of Leadership Greater Chicago’s 2023 Signature Fellows Program class.
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
oakpark.com
Township Senior Services debuts caregiver support
The Senior Services Department of Oak Park and River Forest Townships is starting a new grief support group for caregivers. The program is open to current or former family caregivers who have lost loved ones. “This group provides a safe space for caregivers coping with the recent loss of their...
Evanston alderman proposes expanding public nudity ordinance to remove gender
An alderman in Evanston is proposing expanding the city's public nudity ordinance to allow women, trans and non-binary people to go topless.
Illinois investing $94M in infrastructure project in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale
Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday a $94 million project to reconstruct and overhaul of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue in the south suburbs.
Chicago Suburb Says It Didn't Know Dozens of Migrants Were Being Sent From Chicago as More Buses Arrived in City
Over the last week, more migrants have continued to arrive at the Salvation Army and other shelters in Chicago after being bused from Texas as part of an initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott designed to send away asylum-seekers to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." However, while both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
oakpark.com
Former OPRF student returns as a dean
With 47 new hires this school year Oak Park and River Forest High School is making incremental progress toward diversifying its staff. Employees of color account for approximately 62% of new hires this year. Thirty percent of the new hires are Black, 23 percent are Latino and 9 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander. Thirty-eight percent of new hires are white.
CBS News
Man stabbed to death downtown this week identified as longtime sous chef Michael Byrnes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man who was stabbed to death in the Loop earlier this week has been identified as Michael Byrnes, a longtime sous chef. Police were called to the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, near the LaSalle/Van Buren 'L' stop and Chicago Board of Trade, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. They found Byrnes, 41, with stab wounds.
nadignewspapers.com
Concerns expressed about cleanliness of Jefferson Park CTA terminal, where warming shelters could be closed for several more months
Residents at the Aug. 31 meeting of the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association expressed concerns about the cleanliness of the CTA terminal at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., where two warming shelters have been closed since early March due to vandalism and may not reopen for several more months. Some association...
Lawsuit claims law enforcement used any means necessary to wrongly convict James Hill
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- They used any means necessary to convict him – that is what attorneys are saying about several law enforcement outfits in Northwest Indiana when it comes to James Hill.Hill has had two convictions overturned -- in the 1980 murder of a police officer at a Hammond, Indiana hotel, and in a rape the same year. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Friday, Hill is now seeking damages for the decades he has spent behind bars."It's over 20 years of my life been taken away for something I didn't do," Hill said, "and it's hard. It's really hard....
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
fox32chicago.com
Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
cwbchicago.com
Woman fatally stabbed in Edgewater apartment, neighbor detained by police
Chicago police are questioning an Edgewater man in connection with the stabbing death of his neighbor on Thursday morning. A man called 911 around 10:50 a.m. and reported that he had stabbed a woman in her apartment in the 6100 block of North Winthrop, according to dispatch records. Police found the 51-year-old woman in her unit with stab wounds to her chest. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m., medical examiner records show.
Demonstrators gather at meeting of the mayor to protest killing of Flossmoor woman
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Demonstrators filed into the Flossmoor meeting of the Mayor and Board of Trustees Tuesday to protest the city’s lack of action after Madeline Miller was shot and killed by police back in July. “It is our commitment to do what we can to keep productive dialogue open,” said Michelle Nelson, mayor of […]
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
valpo.life
Seven New Transit Development Districts to Transform Northwest Indiana
The stage for a new era of transformative development was set Wednesday when the Indiana State Budget Committee approved seven Transit Development Districts (TDDs) in Northwest Indiana. The districts, the first of their kind in the State of Indiana, will help drive new jobs, investment, and opportunities along The Region’s commuter rail lines.
fox32chicago.com
Trial set for Chicago area woman who spent years in prison overseas for murdering her mom
CHICAGO - Heather Mack, the Chicago area woman who spent seven years in prison overseas for the murder of her mother, is now set to face charges in the United States. A federal judge set a July 31 trial date for the 26-year-old. She and her former boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer,...
chicagocrusader.com
Most Reverend Dale J. Melczek, third Bishop of Gary, passes at age 83
The Most Reverend Dale J. Melczek, third Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, passed from this life peacefully early in the morning on August 25, 2022, at the age of 83. On August 19, he celebrated thirty years with the Diocese of Gary. “Bishop Melczek was a true shepherd who...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage beefs up ordinance penalizing property owners for excessive police calls
The city of Portage is looking to crack down on owners of properties that see a large amount of criminal activity. The city council Tuesday tightened its existing ordinance outlining the penalties for excessive police calls. Police Chief Michael Candiano said the bulk of the problem stems from a few...
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
