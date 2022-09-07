ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
TheDailyBeast

Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt

President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
CNET

Student Loan Forgiveness: How to Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

If you owe money on student loans, relief could be coming your way as up to $20,000 of that debt could soon be forgiven. Additionally, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. The Biden administration has extended the pause on repaying student loans until January 2023.
Cheddar News

U.S. to Cancel At Least $10,000 in Student Loan Debt for Those Earning Less Than $125,000 Per Year

President Biden announced the U.S. will cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in student debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 per year while extending the pandemic-era pause on loan payments until the end of the year. Lower-income individuals will be eligible for additional relief. Former student loan policy expert at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Co-Founder and CEO of Summer Will Sealy joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
FOXBusiness

College students sound alarm over Biden loan handout fueling ‘cycle of more debts’

College students raised a red flag to their peers on a "Mornings with Maria" panel Thursday, warning about the repercussions of President Biden’s student loan handouts. "If this means that people take on more loans, under the expectation that these loans are going to get forgiven, and we end up with a cycle of more debts, more degrees that, as Jeffrey mentioned, might not necessarily be worth that much," George Mason doctorate student and Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity’s Preston Cooper said. "And I really worry about what it means for the future."
Washington Examiner

Biden’s student loan debt transfer is an abuse of executive power

Last week, President Joe Biden, without authorization from Congress, announced he plans to transfer roughly $500 billion worth of student loan debt from the borrowers who took out the loans to hardworking taxpayers across the country. Other presidents, Republicans and Democrats, have attempted to overstep their authority, and we have never been shy about criticizing them. But in our time in the Senate, we have never seen a president attempt to spend up to a trillion dollars with the stroke of a pen.
InsuranceNewsNet

Sen. Brown Issues Opening Statement at Insurance Oversight Hearing

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) , Housing, and Urban Affairs, delivered the following opening statement at today's hearing entitled "Current Issues in Insurance." Every American needs insurance - whether it's auto insurance to protect us when we're on the road, or homeowners' insurance to protect the biggest investment for most families, or life insurance to cement your family's financial security in the event of a tragedy.
InsuranceNewsNet

Sens. Merkley, Smith, Colleagues Sound Alarm on Unlawful Charges for PrEP Patients

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Oregon's U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and Tina Smith (D-MN) are joined by Senators. (D-NJ) in a letter to AHIP, the trade association representing health insurance companies. The letter expresses concerns about the continued practice of unlawfully charging individuals for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication and related care.
