Livingston Parish, LA

Louisiana State Board member arrested, accused of drug and gun charges

By Michaela Romero
 2 days ago

LIVINGSTON La. (WGNO) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals near the Albany area. According to deputies, Steven McCarthy and Bridgette Hull were accused of making drug transition on Tuesday.

According to the Division of Administration website, Hull is an Executive Secretary for the State Board of Private Security Examiners.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook about the incident. LSPO says that they were contacted by a representative with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office requesting additional units to aid in making an arrest near a fast food restaurant.

When deputies arrived they identified Steven McCarthy, who had warrants for his arrest for multiple charges including obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm, and PWID CDS.

LPSO says that prior to LPSO’s arrival “McCarthy fled WB from Albany.’ He allegedly then struck a vehicle causing the driver of the vehicle to be injured. McCarthy was then arrested and got additional charges including the following:

  • Aggravated Flight
  • 2 counts: PWID
  • 2 counts: PWID (fentanyl and meth)
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of a firearm with CDS
  • Negligent Injuring

Through the investigation, detectives were able to figure out that Hull was found in the middle of a drug transaction as an acquaintance of McCarthy prior to McCarthy fleeing. Hull will face the following charges according to LPSO.

  • 2 counts: PWID
  • 2 counts: PWID (fentanyl and meth)
  • Possession of a firearm with CDS

According to deputies, Hull is in the process of being booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. The investigation is still under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com

Head of state agency arrested after drug deal led to wild chase on I-12 Tuesday

LIVINGSTON - A high-ranking state official was arrested over an apparent drug deal that led to a chase on I-12 Tuesday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was involved in the deal outside a fast food restaurant in Albany. Deputies took her into custody as a second suspect, Steven McCarthy, took off in his car.
LIVINGSTON, LA
