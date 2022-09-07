Mamou man booked with animal cruelty

A Mamou man has been booked on drug and animal cruelty charges, Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies say.

Shontee Shonetey Edwards, 52, was booked with Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana over 15 grams,

Possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, 11 Counts of cruelty to animals and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

His arrest follows the execution of a search warrant on a residents off LD Verret Road, deputies say.

Narcotics agents entered the house and found marijuana, firearms and money, but in the yard they also found two dog kennels with puppies in them, and each was in the sun without water or food. They found one puppy that was dead, deputies say.