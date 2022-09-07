Former Vestal Diner owner sentenced for tax fraud

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A former Vestal Diner owner was sentenced today in federal court to 12 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to tax fraud.

Nezir “Nick” Boljevic, 57, admitted that from 2007 through 2017, while he owned and operated the Vestal Diner, he failed to make payroll tax payments to the government with respect to his employees, including for Social Security and Medicare taxes.

Boljevic withheld the taxes from his employees’ paychecks but did not report the withholdings or turn the money over to the IRS.

He did so by employing a scheme in which he put the business under the names of a series of bogus owners using different Employer Identification Numbers.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Boljevic failed to pay over $322,000 in payroll taxes to the IRS during this time.

Boljevic was ordered to pay that $322,000+ in restitution and once he completes his prison sentence, he will also serve a three-year term of supervised release.

Boljevic no longer owns or operates the Vestal Diner.

