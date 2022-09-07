BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man on Wednesday for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires in the past two years. 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene of Priest River was arrested for multiple counts of arson after a long investigation. According to the BCSO press release, over the past two years, multiple intentional wildland fires have been set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area.

