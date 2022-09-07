Read full article on original website
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up to...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
You can now use debit cards to buy lottery tickets in vending machines in Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Washington's Lottery announced Wednesday that it will begin accepting debit card payments for tickets at all its vending machines. Most lottery vending machines across Washington have been activated to accept debit card payments, with some to be upgraded throughout the next few weeks. According to a...
WDFW to host a public meeting on opening a spot on the Chelan River
SPOKANE, Wash. — A part of the Chelan River may return to become a new fishing spot once more. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will host a virtual meeting to gauge public comment on opening the upper section of the Chelan River for fishing. Earlier this...
NTSB investigators discuss challenges in recovering seaplane that crashed in Puget Sound
SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) will not speculate on what caused the seaplane to crash off the shore of Whidbey Island. However, witnesses who saw the plane knew something was wrong. "It didn't look like anything but a plane nosediving into the water," Matthew...
Washington State Department of Commerce responds to questions surrounding Quality Inn Catalyst Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a statement providing additional background on the "Catalyst Project" for the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard. According to a press release, the department is aware of questions raised by nearby residents regarding the project. The also said Spokane's...
Idaho Legislature asks judge to reconsider abortion ruling
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has asked a federal judge to reconsider his decision blocking the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies. In court documents filed Wednesday, attorneys for the Legislature said Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill incorrectly followed...
Massive Idaho tax cut, education bill heads to governor
BOISE, Idaho — A massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state's $2 billion budget surplus made a speedy trip through the Idaho Legislature in a special session on Thursday. The Senate voted 34-1 to send to the governor the bill that has a $410...
Bonner County deputies arrest man for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man on Wednesday for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires in the past two years. 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene of Priest River was arrested for multiple counts of arson after a long investigation. According to the BCSO press release, over the past two years, multiple intentional wildland fires have been set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area.
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Bonner County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, ISP says. According to ISP, a 62-year-old female from Westmond, Idaho was walking northbound...
Idaho governor proclaims Overdose Awareness Day
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday declared Wednesday, Aug. 31, as Overdose Awareness Day. The Republican governor issued the proclamation as the state ramps up efforts to stem the flow of illegal fentanyl that has led to increased overdose deaths. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke filled...
