News 8 WROC

RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
13 WHAM

Man arrested for assault captured on video in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest was made in an assault caught on camera last month in the city of Rochester. Rochester Police say Ethan Carrion, 19, attacked another man on Monroe Avenue on Aug. 5. Police say the video, along with other key information from the community, helped in...
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Jail inmate arrested for assault

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An inmate at the Steuben County Jail has been arrested after he assaulted another inmate, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Brent Crandall, 33, of Painted Post N.Y., was arrested on September 7, 2022, after an investigation by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into an assault in the […]
iheart.com

RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant

Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
13 WHAM

Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
iheart.com

2 Charged in March Double Homicide

Rochester police are charging two men with murder in connection with the shootings March 13 outside a hookah lounge on State Street that killed two people. Suspect Henry Phelps was arrested yesterday with a loaded handgun. The other suspect, Marique Simkin, has been in custody since June on charges involving...
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate two separate violent overnight incidents

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at Strong Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old male who was stabbed once to...
WHEC TV-10

Brighton Ax Murder Trial: Cop who discovered the crime scene says “it’s haunted me for a long time”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 40 years after the ax murder in Brighton, police finally feel like their duty is done. The trial began on Tuesday and Thursday marks day 4. This week, the jury in the murder trial against James Krauseneck heard from the first police officer to find the crime. Prior to going into the courtroom to testify, Markus Spaker said he’s been waiting 40 years to do this.
13 WHAM

RPD: Man steals purse from arm of woman, 82, outside church

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have released photos of a man they say stole a purse from a church volunteer. Officers responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street for the report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. They say a the suspect forcibly stole a purse...
WHEC TV-10

Employee assaulted at McDonald’s location on Culver Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police need your help to identify the person who attacked a worker at a local McDonald’s. Rochester New York Crime Info posted this on social media. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Culver Road and East Main Street. RPD says a...
