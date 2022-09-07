Read full article on original website
RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
13 WHAM
Man arrested for assault captured on video in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest was made in an assault caught on camera last month in the city of Rochester. Rochester Police say Ethan Carrion, 19, attacked another man on Monroe Avenue on Aug. 5. Police say the video, along with other key information from the community, helped in...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
Steuben County Jail inmate arrested for assault
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An inmate at the Steuben County Jail has been arrested after he assaulted another inmate, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Brent Crandall, 33, of Painted Post N.Y., was arrested on September 7, 2022, after an investigation by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into an assault in the […]
iheart.com
RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant
Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
13 WHAM
Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
iheart.com
2 Charged in March Double Homicide
Rochester police are charging two men with murder in connection with the shootings March 13 outside a hookah lounge on State Street that killed two people. Suspect Henry Phelps was arrested yesterday with a loaded handgun. The other suspect, Marique Simkin, has been in custody since June on charges involving...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate two separate violent overnight incidents
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at Strong Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old male who was stabbed once to...
WHEC TV-10
Father of homicide victim speaks after two people were charged in March quadruple shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two men charged in a deadly quadruple shooting faced a judge Friday morning. One of them was just arrested recently identified as Henry Phelps. He’s accused of shooting two men in March, one fatally on State Street. News10NBC was at the arraignment at Rochester City...
WHEC TV-10
Greece Odyssey cafeteria worker fired, charged after GPD says she pointed loaded gun on school property
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A school in Greece was in lockdown for a time Wednesday morning after Greece police say a school employee pointed a loaded gun at another person in the school parking lot. The woman arrested, Olga Martinez, is a legal gun owner and she worked in...
RPD: ‘Community played significant’ role in assault arrest after video
On August 6, officers became aware of a video circulating online of what appeared as a vicious beating of a male on the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Two people, including victim, charged in March quadruple shooting on State Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a victim in the March quadruple shooting on State Street is among two people charged with carrying out the shooting. 28-year-old Lonnie Keys Jr. and 31-year-old Charles Robinson died in the shooting outside of Mile High Hookah Lounge. Two others survived after being hospitalized.
Overnight fights lead to stabbing and shooting in Rochester
Both occurred within a few blocks of each other and were separated by a few minutes, according to police.
Palmyra-Macedon schools placed on lockout due to nearby investigation
The school district was notified of the incident before 11 a.m.
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Angle Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a stabbing along Angle Street in Rochester. According to investigators, the man in his 30s was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital with multiple stab wounds. He did not survive. No suspect is in custody. The Angle Street stabbing was the first homicide of what turned […]
WHEC TV-10
Brighton Ax Murder Trial: Cop who discovered the crime scene says “it’s haunted me for a long time”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 40 years after the ax murder in Brighton, police finally feel like their duty is done. The trial began on Tuesday and Thursday marks day 4. This week, the jury in the murder trial against James Krauseneck heard from the first police officer to find the crime. Prior to going into the courtroom to testify, Markus Spaker said he’s been waiting 40 years to do this.
Rochester Rundown: New gun laws, ax murder trial, Granison sentenced
Rochester Rundown recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days.
13 WHAM
RPD: Man steals purse from arm of woman, 82, outside church
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have released photos of a man they say stole a purse from a church volunteer. Officers responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street for the report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. They say a the suspect forcibly stole a purse...
WHEC TV-10
Employee assaulted at McDonald’s location on Culver Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police need your help to identify the person who attacked a worker at a local McDonald’s. Rochester New York Crime Info posted this on social media. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Culver Road and East Main Street. RPD says a...
RPD: 2 suspects at large after gunpoint robbery of Monroe Ave. corner store
According to officials, responding officers arrived at a store in the 800 block of Monroe Avenue at 6:40 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress.
