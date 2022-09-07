ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double killing

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HamDS_0hlv3FP900

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the killing of a husband and wife in their home, authorities said.

Devin Williams Jr, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities in the hours after the shooting and said he wanted to turn himself in, officials said.

Police stayed on the phone with him until the off-duty deputy was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol near the Central Valley’s city of Coalinga, about 160 miles south of the crime scene.

Police were called to a home in Dublin — a city in the East Bay about 35 miles from San Francisco — at around 12.45am on Wednesday morning.

The 911 caller said two people had been shot inside the residence and the suspect, later identified as Williams, had fled in a vehicle.

Police said Williams used his service weapon in the shooting and discarded it as he fled.

Williams apparently knew the couple but investigators were still trying “to fine-tune their connection” and determine the motive, according to Alameda County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt Ray Kelly.

Both victims, whose names were not immediately released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Kelly said a male relative of the couple who was visiting was unhurt and was talking to detectives about what occurred.

Witnesses identified the gunman as Williams, 24.

Mr Kelly said Williams has been with the sheriff’s office since September 2021 and was still on probation. He had been assigned to the Oakland courthouse and there were no concerns about his job performance.

Williams, who is from Stockton, briefly worked with the Stockton Police Department, where he completed their police academy but was ultimately let go after he failed their field training programme, Mr Kelly said.

Stockton Police spokesperson Officer Joseph Silva said he could not discuss why Williams left the department because it is a “personnel matter”.

He confirmed Williams worked for the Stockton Police Department from January 2020 to January 2021.

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Alameda County, the union that represents rank-and-file deputies, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Missing California Woman Jolissa Fuentes’ Disappearance Now A 'Criminal Matter,' Police Say

Authorities are considering the possibility of foul play in the case of a missing 22-year-old California woman who vanished earlier this month. Jolissa Nicole Fuentes was reported missing from Selma, California — 15 miles southeast of Fresno — on Aug. 7 when family members were unable to reach her after she attended a party the night before. Fuentes was last seen buying some items at an AM/PM gas station at around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
SELMA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Williams
CBS News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man killed in small plane crash while spreading father’s ashes over Minnesota

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Minnesota as a passenger was spreading his father’s ashes.The incident occurred in the north-central part of the state on Sunday 28 August.Both men died at the scene of the crash in woodland near the town of Emily.Crow Wing County Sheriff officials identified the deceased as local pilot Douglas Johnson, 61, and his passenger Lee Cemensky, 58, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Mr Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan and would take customers on rides on its amphibious ultralight aircraft to give them a bird’s eye view of the lakes and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty

A marine has pleaded not guilty to accusations he killed his ex-wife along a busy Hawaii freeway last month. Sgt. Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and remains in jail on a $1 million bond in connection with the death of Dana Alotaibi, whom he allegedly stabbed "multiple times" on July 20 on Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua, Oahu, according to police, Hawaii News Now reports.
KAILUA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Francisco#Police Academy#Violent Crime
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni updates — Autopsy results confirm death of missing teenager after body found in Prosser Reservoir

AN AUTOPSY conducted today on the body found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday confirmed the identity of Kiely Rodni. The Placer County Sherriff's Office released a statement on August 23 that read: "Today, an autopsy was conducted on the deceased individual who was found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21st. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee.
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire

A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Photos posted on social media showed massive flames in the town of Weed, about 70 miles north of the city of Redding. In Southern California, firefighters were making progress Friday against two big wildfires despite dangerously hot weather.Containment of...
The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy