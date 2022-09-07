ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman identified in fatal I-5 DUI crash

By Luis Garcia
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who died in an alleged DUI crash in late August on the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service Road.

Erica Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield was the second passenger in the vehicle that overturned and crashed on Aug. 27., according to KCSO.

Hayden was transported to Kern Medical where she died from her injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers said the driver, Bakersfield resident Deleah Johnson, 18, was also injured and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when she crashed and overturned her vehicle into an empty field. She was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and arrested on suspicion of felony DUI.

MORE: ‘My friends are dead! It’s all my fault!;’ Woman had BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly crash: report

Tony Charles III of Bakersfield was also a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Officials told 17 News that none of the passengers of the 2004 Toyota Solara were wearing seatbelts.

