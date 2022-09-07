Read full article on original website
WCJB
People remember their loved ones and celebrated recovery at 5th annual Ocala Recovery Fest
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At the 5th annual Ocala Recovery Fest, there were many organizations from across Marion County that provide services to people battling addiction. There was also a memory wall to honor loved ones that passed away, and guest speakers shared their journeys. “I realized that my own...
WALA-TV FOX10
Officials warn parents to look out for fentanyl that looks like candy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (Gray New) – Officials in Florida are warning parents nationwide to be cautious of products that look like candy but actually contain drugs. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said with Halloween around the corner, it’s not too early to be on the lookout for these deceptive products.
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on dog owners, leash law
I am amazed to see people still letting their dogs off the leash to defecate on other people’s properties. I live on the northeast side of Ocala and my neighborhood is nice without an HOA. One of my neighbors takes his two large dogs everyday to the abandoned bank across the street from my home and lets his dogs of the leash to defecate. He has a yard of his own at his house. I cannot imagine what he is thinking.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
Citrus County Chronicle
Oak Village Women’s Club: Supporting animal shelters in October
The Oak Village Women’s Club will have its second luncheon of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Oct. 10, at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St, Homosassa. This October is our month for supporting animal shelters. Members and guests are asked to bring a small toy for a cat or dog. Food, treats, or litter for litter boxes are also needed. All donations will be given to Precious Paws Animal Rescue. Come out and hear our guest speakers from Precious Paws and Nature Coast Therapy Dogs!
WCJB
The City of Ocala hosts “Waste Amnesty Day”
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special “Waste Amnesty Day” was held in Ocala. It let people get rid of all types of hazardous waste. Everything from paint and car batteries, to TVs and printers, were welcome to find a safe resting place as part of the event. Residents...
fox13news.com
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
ocala-news.com
Fordham Early Learning Academy, Ocala Charter Middle School joining free meals program
Students at Fordham Early Learning Academy and Ocala Charter Middle School will now receive free breakfast and lunch meals, joining a list of over 50 school sites in Marion County that are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision initiative. Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) has provided free meals to students...
Hello, Ocala!
Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
ocalahorseproperties.com
World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!
For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida
If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
alachuachronicle.com
Roof and Home Repair Funding Available for County Residents
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Housing Division will make available $200,000 in SHIP funding for home repair as part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low and very low-income eligible applicants only. Applications will only be accepted as long as budgeted funds for the strategy are available.
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items on September 10
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is hosting a waste amnesty day for electronics and hazardous waste items on Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site for the annual collection event will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness proposed trail connector fails funding again
Inverness was handed another disappointment in its hopes to build a trail head off Forest Drive and connect to the popular Withlacoochee State Trail. City Manager Eric Williams told his city council bosses this week that Inverness had been turned down yet again by state officials, this time by those dispensing $160 million in grants earmarked for community improvements.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County gets to know Gus Bilirakis
It was Gus Bilirakis Day in Citrus County on Friday. The U.S. Congressman was recognized with loud applause during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer breaks leg while taking down 'irate person' at Dunkin Donuts, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Central Florida officer broke his leg after chasing a suspect who ran into traffic after reportedly jumping up and down on a counter at a Dunkin Donuts in Leesburg. Leesburg police say just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Palm Plaza Dunkin Donuts...
WCJB
State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
Mother of Winter Garden girl who man allegedly tried to lure into car speaks out
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two young girls in Winter Garden said a man tried to lure them into his car, and the entire situation was captured on surveillance video. Police are still searching for the man. Home security cameras captured footage of two 9-year-old neighbors playing on the porch.
leesburg-news.com
Man sleeping on gazebo charged with trespassing at historic home
A man previously trespassed from a historic city property in Leesburg was arrested after he was found sleeping on a gazebo at the site. A Leesburg police officer was checking on the Mote Morris House, 1195 W. Magnolia St., on Wednesday afternoon and saw two men laying on the gazebo. There was clothing and trash scattered around, specifically near one of the men, according to the police report.
