Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Resident shares thoughts on dog owners, leash law

I am amazed to see people still letting their dogs off the leash to defecate on other people’s properties. I live on the northeast side of Ocala and my neighborhood is nice without an HOA. One of my neighbors takes his two large dogs everyday to the abandoned bank across the street from my home and lets his dogs of the leash to defecate. He has a yard of his own at his house. I cannot imagine what he is thinking.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Oak Village Women’s Club: Supporting animal shelters in October

The Oak Village Women’s Club will have its second luncheon of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Oct. 10, at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St, Homosassa. This October is our month for supporting animal shelters. Members and guests are asked to bring a small toy for a cat or dog. Food, treats, or litter for litter boxes are also needed. All donations will be given to Precious Paws Animal Rescue. Come out and hear our guest speakers from Precious Paws and Nature Coast Therapy Dogs!
HOMOSASSA, FL
WCJB

The City of Ocala hosts “Waste Amnesty Day”

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special “Waste Amnesty Day” was held in Ocala. It let people get rid of all types of hazardous waste. Everything from paint and car batteries, to TVs and printers, were welcome to find a safe resting place as part of the event. Residents...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello, Ocala!

Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
OCALA, FL
ocalahorseproperties.com

World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!

For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
OCALA, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida

If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Roof and Home Repair Funding Available for County Residents

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Housing Division will make available $200,000 in SHIP funding for home repair as part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low and very low-income eligible applicants only. Applications will only be accepted as long as budgeted funds for the strategy are available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness proposed trail connector fails funding again

Inverness was handed another disappointment in its hopes to build a trail head off Forest Drive and connect to the popular Withlacoochee State Trail. City Manager Eric Williams told his city council bosses this week that Inverness had been turned down yet again by state officials, this time by those dispensing $160 million in grants earmarked for community improvements.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County gets to know Gus Bilirakis

It was Gus Bilirakis Day in Citrus County on Friday. The U.S. Congressman was recognized with loud applause during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sleeping on gazebo charged with trespassing at historic home

A man previously trespassed from a historic city property in Leesburg was arrested after he was found sleeping on a gazebo at the site. A Leesburg police officer was checking on the Mote Morris House, 1195 W. Magnolia St., on Wednesday afternoon and saw two men laying on the gazebo. There was clothing and trash scattered around, specifically near one of the men, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL

