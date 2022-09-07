ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

WNYT

Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner

BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Boat still stuck on the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls school year gets running start

Thursday morning was foggy around Big Cross Elementary School. Families brought kids decked out in back-to-school outfits and fresh haircuts along neighborhood roads, to a neighborhood school - one of Glens Falls' four elementary buildings, serving the city's lower west wing. Thursday was the first day of the school year across the district.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend

While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward

It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
FORT EDWARD, NY
Boston

Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000

The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
PROCTOR, VT
cnyhomepage.com

Benefit held for Tunnel to Towers

In just a few days we will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks, the Capital Region remembering ties to ground zero of both lives lost and first responders rushing to help. The Rensselaer County Sheriff, fire and police services hosted a benefit for an organization in memory of the many fallen firefighters.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WCAX

New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
POWNAL, VT
iBerkshires.com

Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
vermontbiz.com

Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US

Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
VERMONT STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Board approves report lowering farm overtime threshold

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Farm Laborers Wage Board is advancing its report to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers after a virtual meeting Tuesday. The board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Holy Cow! Chick-fil-A Announces Next Capital Region Location

It’s hard to imagine any other fast-food restaurant causing so much buzz. The fanatical hope surrounding this chain’s advance into the Capital Region has led to years of rumors, hoaxes, and false alarms. When the chicken giant announced its new location in Clifton Park, fans were overjoyed. Now...

