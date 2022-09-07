Read full article on original website
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
WNYT
Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner
BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
WNYT
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
PHOTOS: Glens Falls school year gets running start
Thursday morning was foggy around Big Cross Elementary School. Families brought kids decked out in back-to-school outfits and fresh haircuts along neighborhood roads, to a neighborhood school - one of Glens Falls' four elementary buildings, serving the city's lower west wing. Thursday was the first day of the school year across the district.
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
WNYT
Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward
It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000
The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
cnyhomepage.com
Benefit held for Tunnel to Towers
In just a few days we will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks, the Capital Region remembering ties to ground zero of both lives lost and first responders rushing to help. The Rensselaer County Sheriff, fire and police services hosted a benefit for an organization in memory of the many fallen firefighters.
New Brewery in Saratoga County With Beautiful Views & Brews
There is a new brewery in northern Saratoga County that is quite unique. The beautiful setting helps patrons enjoy the farm setting and several different brews that were made on-site from ingredients that were grown right on their farm. Dancing Grain is a "field-to-glass farm brewery." Dancing Grain Farm Brewery...
WCAX
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
iBerkshires.com
Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
Traffic slowed on eastbound Thruway after crash
Traffic was slowed in the eastbound lanes of the New York State Thruway Friday morning, after a crash blocked the left lane. The incident took place near Exit 24 in Albany, at about 8:30 a.m.
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
cnyhomepage.com
Board approves report lowering farm overtime threshold
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Farm Laborers Wage Board is advancing its report to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers after a virtual meeting Tuesday. The board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
Holy Cow! Chick-fil-A Announces Next Capital Region Location
It’s hard to imagine any other fast-food restaurant causing so much buzz. The fanatical hope surrounding this chain’s advance into the Capital Region has led to years of rumors, hoaxes, and false alarms. When the chicken giant announced its new location in Clifton Park, fans were overjoyed. Now...
Owners of closed Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe announce new restaurant
The owners of the now-closed Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe have announced their new restaurant. Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open in the late fall.
Oh Heck No! You Won't Believe what Rensselaer County Man Found in Slipper!
But, how did it get there? First off, I feel like we should all be thankful that it didn't happen to us - and now that we got that out of the way, let's explore what happened in Rensselaer County recently. Rensselaer County Man Discovers a Bat Hiding in His...
20 dogs seized from Albany home
Twenty dogs were seized from an Albany home after an investigation into alleged animal abuse.
