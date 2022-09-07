Magnolia Pictures acquired North American rights to Blue Jean, the directorial debut of Georgia Oakley which just world-premiered in the Venice Days section of the Venice Film Festival. Pic stars Rosy McEwen and won Venice’s Giornate degli Autori (GdA) People’s Choice award. Magnolia plans to release the film next year. Drama takes place in 1988 England, when Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean (McEwen), a closeted gym teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will challenge...

