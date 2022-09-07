Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates increase as market reacts to expected Fed rate hike, experts say
Rates for the 30-year mortgage are up again this week as the market braces for another expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve following its meeting in September, according to Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.55% for the week ending Aug. 25,...
Fed's hawkish stance on inflation brings pain to marginalized communities, economist says
Inflation is still at a multiple-decades high, and the Federal Reserve is being aggressive in its efforts to reduce it. Chair. , where he signaled that the Fed's campaign of interest rate hikes will continue. Powell struck a similar tone at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last month, promising that...
Fed’s Own Economist Warns of “Severe Recession” From Chair Powell’s Rate Hikes
On Thursday, following reports that the Federal Reserve would likely soon jack up the federal interest rate again — this time by 0.75 percentage points — Chair Jerome Powell tried to allay fears that the Fed’s strategy would cause an economic downturn, insisting that another rate hike was unlikely to cause a deep recession.
Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman
The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
The stock market is plunging and the Fed is giving up on a ‘soft landing’ in favor of a ‘growth recession.’ Buckle up
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell may have given up on a "soft landing" for the economy. Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times in an attempt to cool the U.S. economy and reduce inflation. The goal has been to do this without sparking a recession, thereby creating a so-called “soft landing” for the economy—and American consumers.
msn.com
Dow climbs over 250 points, Nasdaq aims to break historic losing streak as investors assess Fed Brainard’s speech, await Beige Book
U.S. stocks traded higher in early afternoon on Wednesday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and other senior Fed officials, while awaiting the release of the latest Fed-compiled Beige Book. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,413.
The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, from right; Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System; and John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in Jackson Hole. The stock market’s summer rally ended Friday as investors digested hawkish comments by Federal...
CNBC
Market bracing for another three-quarter point hike from the Fed this month
The probability of a three-quarter point hike this month moved to 82% on Wednesday morning, according to the CME Group. As traders ramped up their bets on Fed tightening, stock market futures turned slightly negative after being higher. Traders are now seeing a near certainty that the Federal Reserve enacts...
European Central Bank to join US Fed in outsized rate hikes
The European Central Bank is set to join the U.S. Federal Reserve in making a jumbo interest rate hike Thursday as it tries to stamp out record inflation — although it risks worsening a recession that economists say is bearing down on Europe.The meeting of the bank's governing council is not about whether to raise rates for the 19 countries that use the euro currency, but by how much: between half a percentage point or three-quarters of a point, analysts say. The bank made its first increase in 11 years at its last meeting in July, raising rates by...
US News and World Report
ECB Must Keep on Raising Rates to Fight Inflation, Policymakers Say
(Reuters) -The European Central Bank must keep raising interest rates, prioritising its fight over painfully high inflation, even if that comes at a cost to growth, European Central Bank policymakers said on Friday. The ECB raised rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday just weeks after a 50...
Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation.
investing.com
Goldman Raises Fed Forecast After WSJ Hint of Another 75 bps Rate Hike this Month
Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, now expects to see an even more aggressive Fed in the coming months after the Wall Street Journal journalist, Nick Timiraos, run a piece yesterday that the central bank is likely to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points later this month.
Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
Reports Outline Risk Management Research from Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (Understanding of Macro Factors That Affect Yield of Government Bonds): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Government bonds are one of the safest and most attractive instruments in the investment portfolio for private investors and investment funds.”. The news reporters obtained a quote from the...
New Risk Management Research from Changzhou University Discussed (Risk preference and willingness to participate in the futures market: Evidence from cotton and jujube enterprises of China): Risk Management
-- Fresh data on risk management are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Since the instability and uncertainty are mounting on the international landscape, it is urgent and necessary to explore the risk awareness and risk management capabilities of leading agricultural enterprises in China.”
Helpful money tips for budget during inflation
New Pittsburgh Courier (PA) Gas prices are high. Food costs are rising. Everything is going up and it's all due to inflation. While the war in. was the catalyst for prices to go soaring, the domino effect only seems to get worse. Experts have concluded that the increases in prices will only continue to go up.
Reports from Institute of Agricultural Economics and Information Advance Knowledge in Agricultural Insurance (Factors Influencing the Take-Up of Agricultural Insurance and the Entry into the Mutual Fund: A Case Study of the Czech Republic): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in agricultural insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The objective of the study was to identify the main factors influencing farmers’ willingness to take up agricultural insurance and participate in a mutual fund for non-insurable risks in the Czech Republic.”
Powell: Higher rates unlikely to cause deep US recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time the Federal Reserve faced inflation as high as it is now, in the early 1980s, it jacked up interest rates to double-digit levels — and in the process caused a deep recession and sharply higher unemployment. On Thursday, Chair Jerome Powell suggested...
msn.com
U.S. stocks turn higher in volatile session as Wall Street weighs Powell’s comments on more rate hikes
U.S. stocks moved between gains and losses on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank moves strongly to bring inflation down. How are stocks trading. S&P 500 gained 16 basis points, or 0.4%, to 3,995. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced...
investing.com
ECB Hikes Interest Rates By 0.75%
EUR/JPY - Technical View. How will the Euro react to the ECB’s rate decision? The EUR/JPY has been seeing a longer-term bullish price trend, which the Japanese Yen's weakening has triggered. Since the start of the month, the price has increased by 3% but lost momentum slightly while traders waited for the European Central Bank (ECB) to confirm its decision on the latest monetary policy increase.
