ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Fed, Still on Inflation Offense, Will Raise 0.75 Point: Goldman

The Federal Reserve is making clear its determination to stamp out inflation with hefty interest-rate hikes. “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 8. “My colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and will keep at it.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and the Fed is giving up on a ‘soft landing’ in favor of a ‘growth recession.’ Buckle up

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell may have given up on a "soft landing" for the economy. Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times in an attempt to cool the U.S. economy and reduce inflation. The goal has been to do this without sparking a recession, thereby creating a so-called “soft landing” for the economy—and American consumers.
STOCKS
CNBC

Market bracing for another three-quarter point hike from the Fed this month

The probability of a three-quarter point hike this month moved to 82% on Wednesday morning, according to the CME Group. As traders ramped up their bets on Fed tightening, stock market futures turned slightly negative after being higher. Traders are now seeing a near certainty that the Federal Reserve enacts...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Innsider Pro
The Independent

European Central Bank to join US Fed in outsized rate hikes

The European Central Bank is set to join the U.S. Federal Reserve in making a jumbo interest rate hike Thursday as it tries to stamp out record inflation — although it risks worsening a recession that economists say is bearing down on Europe.The meeting of the bank's governing council is not about whether to raise rates for the 19 countries that use the euro currency, but by how much: between half a percentage point or three-quarters of a point, analysts say. The bank made its first increase in 11 years at its last meeting in July, raising rates by...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ECB Must Keep on Raising Rates to Fight Inflation, Policymakers Say

(Reuters) -The European Central Bank must keep raising interest rates, prioritising its fight over painfully high inflation, even if that comes at a cost to growth, European Central Bank policymakers said on Friday. The ECB raised rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday just weeks after a 50...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
960 The Ref

Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports Outline Risk Management Research from Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (Understanding of Macro Factors That Affect Yield of Government Bonds): Insurance – Risk Management

-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Government bonds are one of the safest and most attractive instruments in the investment portfolio for private investors and investment funds.”. The news reporters obtained a quote from the...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

New Risk Management Research from Changzhou University Discussed (Risk preference and willingness to participate in the futures market: Evidence from cotton and jujube enterprises of China): Risk Management

-- Fresh data on risk management are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Since the instability and uncertainty are mounting on the international landscape, it is urgent and necessary to explore the risk awareness and risk management capabilities of leading agricultural enterprises in China.”
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Helpful money tips for budget during inflation

New Pittsburgh Courier (PA) Gas prices are high. Food costs are rising. Everything is going up and it's all due to inflation. While the war in. was the catalyst for prices to go soaring, the domino effect only seems to get worse. Experts have concluded that the increases in prices will only continue to go up.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports from Institute of Agricultural Economics and Information Advance Knowledge in Agricultural Insurance (Factors Influencing the Take-Up of Agricultural Insurance and the Entry into the Mutual Fund: A Case Study of the Czech Republic): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance

-- Researchers detail new data in agricultural insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The objective of the study was to identify the main factors influencing farmers’ willingness to take up agricultural insurance and participate in a mutual fund for non-insurable risks in the Czech Republic.”
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

ECB Hikes Interest Rates By 0.75%

EUR/JPY - Technical View. How will the Euro react to the ECB’s rate decision? The EUR/JPY has been seeing a longer-term bullish price trend, which the Japanese Yen's weakening has triggered. Since the start of the month, the price has increased by 3% but lost momentum slightly while traders waited for the European Central Bank (ECB) to confirm its decision on the latest monetary policy increase.
CURRENCIES
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy