ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 1

Related
WDTN

Enjoy the Taste of the Sea with Lily’s Dayton

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Eat your way through the Oregon District at “Taste of the Oregon” next Saturday, September 17th! Lily’s will be participating in the event along with other restaurants across the Oregon District. Sara Roseberry and Dallas Strong joined the Living Dayton team in...
DAYTON, OH
wosu.org

The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun

Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
MIAMISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow

DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WDTN

Pet of the Week 9/9/22

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joins us with our Pet of the Week! She also fills us in on their raffle going on right now. Click here to learn more!
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022

Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Dayton
WDTN

National Chicken Month with El Vaquero

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – It’s September which means it is National Chicken Month! El Vaquero is celebrating the occasion with their Pollo Margarita. El Vaquero’s Alberto Benitez shared how they make their delicious dish. This meal features a grilled marinated chicken breast cooked with black bean corn salsa, tortilla strips, served with melted Monterrey jack cheddar cheese. The chicken is served with rice, beans and tortillas.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area

Spooky season is kicking off this weekend in the Dayton area with three haunted attractions guaranteed to give guests bone-chilling fun. Dayton Scream Park in Dayton and The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown open Friday, Sept. 9. Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton

"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
Xenia Daily Gazette

‘A long time coming’

XENIA — Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Warner Middle School Thursday, Journey’s hit “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” blared from a portable speaker. A more perfect song for the occasion does not exist. Despite three failed attempts at passing a bond issue...
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Unwelcome visitor: Family finds coyote in bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A coyote wandered into an Ohio home on Friday, spending nearly an hour in the family’s bathroom before it was discovered. According to the Trenton Police department, officers were dispatched to a Trenton home around 5:18 a.m. on calls that the family had found an animal in their first-floor bathroom. The […]
TRENTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy