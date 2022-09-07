Read full article on original website
WDTN
Enjoy the Taste of the Sea with Lily’s Dayton
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Eat your way through the Oregon District at “Taste of the Oregon” next Saturday, September 17th! Lily’s will be participating in the event along with other restaurants across the Oregon District. Sara Roseberry and Dallas Strong joined the Living Dayton team in...
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
wosu.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists
In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best Ice Cream has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first two days. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to...
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
WDTN
Pet of the Week 9/9/22
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joins us with our Pet of the Week! She also fills us in on their raffle going on right now. Click here to learn more!
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022
Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
Dayton Emo Band Hawthorne Heights Launches Ohio Is For Lovers Festival at Riverbend This Weekend
Locals Leggy, Tweens and Vacation will play the fest with bands like New Found Glory and Motion City Soundtrack.
WDTN
National Chicken Month with El Vaquero
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – It’s September which means it is National Chicken Month! El Vaquero is celebrating the occasion with their Pollo Margarita. El Vaquero’s Alberto Benitez shared how they make their delicious dish. This meal features a grilled marinated chicken breast cooked with black bean corn salsa, tortilla strips, served with melted Monterrey jack cheddar cheese. The chicken is served with rice, beans and tortillas.
dayton.com
3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area
Spooky season is kicking off this weekend in the Dayton area with three haunted attractions guaranteed to give guests bone-chilling fun. Dayton Scream Park in Dayton and The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown open Friday, Sept. 9. Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Dayton...
Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton
"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
beavercreekohio.gov
Portion of Dayton-Xenia Road closed for Beavercreek Popcorn Festival
A portion of Dayton-Xenia Road, from North Fairfield Road to Meadow Bridge Drive, will close Saturday, September 10, at 4 a.m. for the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. The road will reopen Sunday, September 11, once the festival is over and crews are finished cleaning.
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
Xenia Daily Gazette
‘A long time coming’
XENIA — Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Warner Middle School Thursday, Journey’s hit “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” blared from a portable speaker. A more perfect song for the occasion does not exist. Despite three failed attempts at passing a bond issue...
Unwelcome visitor: Family finds coyote in bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A coyote wandered into an Ohio home on Friday, spending nearly an hour in the family’s bathroom before it was discovered. According to the Trenton Police department, officers were dispatched to a Trenton home around 5:18 a.m. on calls that the family had found an animal in their first-floor bathroom. The […]
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
dayton.com
Archer’s Tavern places in three categories at National Buffalo Wing Festival
Archer’s Tavern, an American-style restaurant and bar with two locations in the Dayton area, is bringing home not one but three trophies from the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York over Labor Day weekend. The restaurant took an 11-person team to Buffalo to see how their sauces stacked...
