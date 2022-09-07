Kelly Clarkson is following the recent footsteps of Kacey Musgraves, Adele, the Chicks and Miranda Lambert as she preps a post-divorce album. “When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard,” Clarkson told Variety in a new cover story about the songs she’s written in the midst of her separation and subsequent divorce filing against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020. “My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, ‘Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?’ A lot of those are the ones that are on the album,” she said...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO