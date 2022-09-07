Read full article on original website
Judging by Joe Perry’s Net Worth, You’d Never Know the Aerosmith Guitarist Once Had to Sell His Guitar for Money
Here's Joe Perry's net worth and the story behind the 1959 Gibson Les Paul the Aerosmith guitarist sold when he was hard up for cash.
Taylor Hawkins’ son Oliver drums in honour of late father at tribute concert
Taylor Hawkins’s teenage son filled in for his late dad on the drums as the Foo Fighters performed “My Hero” at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert.Oliver Shane (16) took over the drumsticks to honour his father, who was found dead in March in his Colombia hotel room at the age of 50.Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and Mark Ronson were among the stars who took to the stage on Saturday (3 September) to give the rockstar a powerful send-off.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55
Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
Chartbreaker: How Nicky Youre’s Breakthrough Hit Went Through the ‘Roof’
The first time rising alt-pop singer-songwriter Nicky Youre heard his breakout single “Sunroof” in public, he was walking into a Panda Express. “I heard the last 15 seconds,” he recalls. “I was thinking about talking to the Panda people and going, ‘That was my song you just heard!’” It wouldn’t be the last time. Since its release last Thanksgiving, the breezy pop-rock hit has grown from TikTok favorite to streaming sensation to one of the year’s most unavoidable radio hits — topping Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart for two weeks so far. It also crossed over to a No. 5 peak thus...
Song of the Summer Face-Off: Vote in Round 2 for Your Favorite Sunny Singles of Summers Past
Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here – we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which one is your favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote in round 2 below!), music fans can pick the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California Gurls,”...
Why Justin Hawkins Grabbed Mic From Brian Johnson at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The Darkness' Justin Hawkins has explained why he appeared to wrestle the mic away from AC/DC singer Brian Johnson during their joint performance of AC/DC's "Back in Black" with Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London over the weekend. Metallica's Lars Ulrich sat in on drums for the song.
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Lets Tears Take Over At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The nearly six-hour tribute concert featured appearances by Paul McCartney, Travis Barker and Dave Chappelle.
Sean Kingston’s ‘Beautiful Girls’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club
Sean Kingston‘s “Beautiful Girls” music video officially surpassed the 1 billion view mark on YouTube on Thursday (Sept. 8). The visual finds Kingston bouncing between the modern day and a retro fantasia straight out of the 1950s as he swoons over the untouchable women of the song’s title. “You’re way too beautiful, girl/ That’s why it’ll never work/ You’ll have me suicidal, suicidal/ When you say it’s over/ Damn all these beautiful girls/ They only wanna do you dirt/ They’ll have you suicidal, suicidal/ When they say it’s over,” he croons inside a soda shop, backed by barbershop-style doo-wop singers. Released on...
Rick Beato debunks claims that Wolfgang Van Halen was playing to a backing track of Eddie at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Wolfgang's timing, tone and delivery on Hot for Teacher and On Fire was so good some viewers couldn't quite believe it. Last weekend, Wolfgang Van Halen took to the Wembley Stadium stage in London for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, and was one of the many musicians who did so to celebrate the life of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away earlier this year.
Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival
Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana. Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. On Thursday (Sept. 8), Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter joined the lineup of performers in NYC. Uncle Waffles joined the performers roster in Accra, Ghana. Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen...
Bad Bunny’s ‘AMORFODA’ Music Video Joins Billion Views Club
Bad Bunny is officially an eight-time member of the Billion Views Club. His 2018 music video for “AMORFODA” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, marking the Latin music super star’s eighth total project to reach the milestone, according to YouTube. The achievement comes a few months after his and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” music video crossed into billions territory in January, which marked Bad Bunny’s seventh entry into the club. Before that, he’d earned billion-views status for his “Te Bote Remix,” “Mayores,” “No Me Conoce,” “I Like It,” “Mia” and “Tu No Vive Asi” music videos. Released just one day after Valentine’s Day...
Kane Brown Synthesizes Influences on Album ‘Different Man’: ‘I Found the Sound I’ve Been Looking For’
“Everything in my job just feels different now,” says Kane Brown, on the eve of release of his third full-length album, Different Man, out tomorrow (Sept. 9). For one thing, Brown stepped into the co-producer role for the first time, helping meld the country, pop, R&B, hard rock and hip-hop variants that have vibrated throughout his music since his 2016 eponymous debut studio album, and through its successor Experiment, which bowed atop the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart in 2018. But his new role took a lot of time, patience and willingness to let the music lead. “We went from a demo...
Kelly Clarkson Prepping Emotional Post-Divorce Album: ‘Almost Like the Arc of a Relationship’
Kelly Clarkson is following the recent footsteps of Kacey Musgraves, Adele, the Chicks and Miranda Lambert as she preps a post-divorce album. “When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard,” Clarkson told Variety in a new cover story about the songs she’s written in the midst of her separation and subsequent divorce filing against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020. “My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, ‘Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?’ A lot of those are the ones that are on the album,” she said...
Harry Styles’ Wild Week, From Song of the Summer Champ to Venice Film Fest ‘Darling’
If you’ve been online in the last week, you’ve definitely seen a headline about Harry Styles. His Harry’s House lead single “As It Was” is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 12th nonconsecutive week and also crowns our 2022 Songs of the Summer chart. At the same time that he’s owning pop music, he’s also making major moves as an actor, hitting the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his buzzy new film Don’t Worry Darling and gearing up for the October release of the queer-love-triangle drama My Policeman. On the new Billboard Pop Shop...
BLACKPINK Reveals 8-Song Tracklist for Sophomore Album ‘BORN PINK’
BLACKPINK unveiled the complete tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Along with lead single “Pink Venom,” which has already earned the girl group a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated Trending Songs and both Global charts for the past two weeks, the studio set will contain seven other songs including “Shut Down” and the previously unreleased “Ready for Love.” The other songs are “Typa Girl,” “Hard to Love,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” — the latter of which Rosé and Jisoo both have writing credits on, along with regular...
Here’s Why Paramore Fans Think the Band’s Sixth Album Is Coming Soon
Paramore fans, this is not a drill: After several months of trending on social media with zero murmurs of an album announcement, the rock group — frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro — gave the first hints of its new era starting Wednesday (Sept. 7) via social media. On Instagram, Williams, York and Farro all changed their profile pictures on their Instagram accounts to matching images, featuring them with their faces pressed up against a window slick with condensation. Meanwhile, on the Paramore Instagram, all posts have been archived with the exception of two regarding the band’s...
YDE Shares the Inspiration Behind ‘People Can Change,’ ‘Send Help’ EP & More
YDE‘s debut EP, Send Help, finally arrived on Friday (Sept. 9), three years after it was written. Ahead of its release, the former Nickelodeon star spoke Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly about the EP’s touching single “People Can Change,” how the collection came to be, and working with pop powerhouse Justin Tranter. “This one was really meaningful for me because when I wrote it, it was the moment where I realized that I’m human ad you’re human, and we’re all human and that is the thing that’s going to bring us to light,” the 19-year-old said of “People Can Change,” noting that...
Johnny Depp Going Full-Time With Jeff Beck on North American Tour Amid Stealing Issue
Johnny Depp will be joining Jeff Beck's upcoming North America full-time as a guitarist and vocalist, all while embroiled in a stolen lyrics scandal recently made public last month. Depp and Beck's recent collaborative album had a song wherein it was allegedly lifted from an incarcerated man's poem without any...
All Seven Members of BTS Have Now Scored Solo Hits on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart
On Billboard’s latest Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Sept. 10), powered by Twitter, BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” scores a third week at No. 1 after its second full week of release. “Pink Venom” became the first track to debut at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs two weeks earlier, ahead of its official Aug. 19 release. It concurrently spends a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. It also debuts at No. 36 on the Pop Airplay chart, marking BLACKPINK’s second entry on the survey, after “Ice Cream,” with Selena Gomez, hit...
