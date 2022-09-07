ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WLNS

Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole? Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 and was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area. She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, […]
WWMTCw

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
WNEM

Sheriff’s office: One dead following crash

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – One person is dead following a crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning. On Sept. 8, about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. A 72-year-old...
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
