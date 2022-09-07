Read full article on original website
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
East Lansing police give update on chase that started at Burger King
An ELPD officer spotted the car at the Burger King across the street from Frandor Shopping Center.
Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole? Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 and was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area. She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, […]
One woman found dead on side of the road in Jackson County's Summit Township
One woman was found dead in Summit Township near Vandercook Lake, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe it is a hit and run.
WWMTCw
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
Calhoun Co. police chase leads to stolen vehicle, gun
A Battle Creek man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office: One dead following crash
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – One person is dead following a crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning. On Sept. 8, about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. A 72-year-old...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Marshall (Marshall, MI)
According to the Marshall Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Marshall early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and [..]
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Lansing (Lansing, MI)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the border of Lansing and East Lansing. The crash happened Tuesday night just before 9:30 p.m. near Howard Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
Group threw popcorn, broke stuff, and fought at NCG Cinema in Lansing Twp.
A large group of young people created some serious chaos at NCG Cinema in Lansing Township Saturday night.
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing loses fight to put Lansing Township annexation proposal on Nov. 8 ballot
FRIDAY, Sept. 9 — The city of Lansing's proposal to annex the Groesbeck portion of Lansing Township will not appear on the Nov. 8 ballot after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled today that the city had not followed the correct legal procedure. The three-judge panel — Michael F....
WILX-TV
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments worked to put out the flames at a home in Dimondale. The crews responded Friday morning to a home on Pleasant River Drive, just east of N Waverly Road. N Waverly Road south of McCue Road was closed during the fire, but it...
44-Year-Old Dhiraj Sharma Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near Parma in Jackson County that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Devereaux and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
1 killed, 3 injured in Jackson Co. crash on Thursday
According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened on Eaton Rapids Road and Devereaux Road in Parma Township around 7:10 p.m.
Bobcat Bonnie's to take over second space at old Lansing train station
A restaurant called Bobcat Bonnie's will be moving into the second space at the former Lansing train station.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash near Lowell
Authorities say a man was killed and another was injured in a fiery crash near Lowell Thursday morning.
PD: Woman hit, killed in Marshall crash
Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Marshall Wednesday morning.
