Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
theonlycolors.com
Game Preview: Akron Zips vs. Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State enters this weekend ranked as the No. 11 team in the Coaches Poll and the No. 14 team in the Associated Press Poll. The Spartans host the Akron Zips on Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This is...
theonlycolors.com
Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Akron
It’s the second game of the 2022 season for the Michigan State Spartans, and for the second game in a row, MSU will host a Mid-American Conference team. This time, the Akron Zips will travel to East Lansing (4 p.m. Easter Time, Big Ten Network). Head coach Mel Tucker does not release a depth charts, so after viewing the previous game and reading reports about the roster, I am have made my best attempt at determining the starters and reserves.
theonlycolors.com
TOC Staff Picks: Akron vs. Michigan State
Michigan State took care of business in Week One against Western Michigan, earning a 35-13 victory. Another MAC team rolls into East Lansing for Week Two, as Akron enters with a 1-0 record after defeating Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) in overtime. The Spartans moved up to No. 14 in this week’s...
theonlycolors.com
5 Questions with Hustle Belt: How bad is Akron, exactly?
Following a 35-13 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos, the Michigan State Spartans come into Saturday’s contest against the Akron Zips with a 1-0 record. MSU is currently No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll. Akron, on the other hand, barely survived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theonlycolors.com
Akron vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium Saturday to take on the Akron Zips in Week Two of the 2022 season. It marks the first matchup against the Mid-American Conference program since 1914. Akron’s record in general over the past several seasons and against Michigan State all-time is far less ugly than the jersey choice for the Spartans in this matchup, however.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State announces weekly captains versus Akron
Another game, another set of weekly captains for the Michigan State football program. On Friday, the Spartans unveiled redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed (offense), senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon (defense) and redshirt senior running back Elijah Collins (special teams) as captains for Saturday’s matchup versus Akron (4 p.m. Eastern Time, Big Ten Network).
theonlycolors.com
Photo Gallery: Michigan State Women’s Soccer vs. Oakland - Sept. 8, 2022
The Michigan State women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Spartans’ record moved to 4-1-2 on the season after the draw. This was the fifth shutout of the season for Michigan State. The Spartans outshot the Golden...
LOOK: Spartans reveal a new helmet with uniforms for Akron game
Michigan State will have new lids this week against the Zips!
RELATED PEOPLE
theonlycolors.com
Get To Know The Opponent: Akron
The Michigan State Spartans host the Akron Zips at Spartan Stadium this Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Let’s get to know more about Akron. Head Coach: Joe Moorhead (first season with Akron, 1-0 record, 53–25 all-time record) Series History: MSU leads 2-0. The Spartans and Zips have...
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: Style Points
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Simply looking at a box score may give someone the opinion that Michigan State...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Hockey: 2024 commit Christian Humphreys scores five goals in Team USA U17 debut
Michigan State men’s ice hockey received a new commitment from 16-year-old forward Christian Humphreys last month. The Pittsburgh native had more than 100 points for Bishop Kearney’s under-16 team last season. He’s a top recruit for the 2024-2025 recruiting class. This season, Humphreys is playing for the Team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Large crowd, fights after Ohio high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
No charges filed in beer can assault at Ohio football game
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I TEAM has found that no charges will be filed for what happened to a woman at a Cleveland Browns game, an incident that she says left her with a permanent injury. Last December, Stephanie Allen went to a Browns game. Later, she went to the hospital after she […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses
hree professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
Comments / 0