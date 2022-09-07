ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

theonlycolors.com

Game Preview: Akron Zips vs. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State enters this weekend ranked as the No. 11 team in the Coaches Poll and the No. 14 team in the Associated Press Poll. The Spartans host the Akron Zips on Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This is...
AKRON, OH
theonlycolors.com

Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Akron

It’s the second game of the 2022 season for the Michigan State Spartans, and for the second game in a row, MSU will host a Mid-American Conference team. This time, the Akron Zips will travel to East Lansing (4 p.m. Easter Time, Big Ten Network). Head coach Mel Tucker does not release a depth charts, so after viewing the previous game and reading reports about the roster, I am have made my best attempt at determining the starters and reserves.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

TOC Staff Picks: Akron vs. Michigan State

Michigan State took care of business in Week One against Western Michigan, earning a 35-13 victory. Another MAC team rolls into East Lansing for Week Two, as Akron enters with a 1-0 record after defeating Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) in overtime. The Spartans moved up to No. 14 in this week’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

5 Questions with Hustle Belt: How bad is Akron, exactly?

Following a 35-13 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos, the Michigan State Spartans come into Saturday’s contest against the Akron Zips with a 1-0 record. MSU is currently No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll. Akron, on the other hand, barely survived...
AKRON, OH
theonlycolors.com

Akron vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium Saturday to take on the Akron Zips in Week Two of the 2022 season. It marks the first matchup against the Mid-American Conference program since 1914. Akron’s record in general over the past several seasons and against Michigan State all-time is far less ugly than the jersey choice for the Spartans in this matchup, however.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State announces weekly captains versus Akron

Another game, another set of weekly captains for the Michigan State football program. On Friday, the Spartans unveiled redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed (offense), senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon (defense) and redshirt senior running back Elijah Collins (special teams) as captains for Saturday’s matchup versus Akron (4 p.m. Eastern Time, Big Ten Network).
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Get To Know The Opponent: Akron

The Michigan State Spartans host the Akron Zips at Spartan Stadium this Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Let’s get to know more about Akron. Head Coach: Joe Moorhead (first season with Akron, 1-0 record, 53–25 all-time record) Series History: MSU leads 2-0. The Spartans and Zips have...
AKRON, OH
Eleven Warriors

Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten

One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
theonlycolors.com

Spartan Reacts: Style Points

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Simply looking at a box score may give someone the opinion that Michigan State...
EAST LANSING, MI
