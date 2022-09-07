ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends of the White Whale Society Presents

Thanks to Brady for sending from “The Yards Park in Navy Yard.”. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Hawks*** around Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]
mocoshow.com

Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Germantown

Crumbl Cookies is now open at 20650 Seneca Meadows Pkwy, in what used to be home to Sprint, next to Sally Beauty in Germantown. The store is open Monday-Thursday 8am-10pm and Friday & Saturday 8am-midnight. Crumbl Cookies opened its first MoCo location at Federal Plaza in Rockville in 2020 and the upcoming Crumbl location at 277 Kentlands Blvd, next to Panera, is expected to open within the next month.
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage

This rental is located at 508 9th St. SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,200 / 2br – 1334ft2 – ROOMY TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN IN EASTERN MARKET (Capitol Hill/Washington, DC) Get ready to entertain in this roomy two bedroom PLUS DEN townhouse in a great location just a block from Barracks Row shopping/restaurants, around the corner from the new Hill Center, and near Eastern Market, and METRO. Kitchen with dishwasher & washer/dryer, CAC, massive & open living and dining area featuring a fireplace, newly refinished oak floors, and private patio plus NEW WINDOWS for energy efficiency. $3,200 + utilities. (WiFi and basic cable included in the rent). Available early October. PETS CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please. (YARMOUTH MANAGED)”
popville.com

Random Reader Rant and/or Revel

You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
Whiskey Riff

Washington DC Area Restaurant Under Fire For Introducing 9/11 Themed “Patriotic Seafood Sunday” Menu

The 21st anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on the United States is coming up this Sunday. While I was too young to remember specific details about the day, there’s no denying the impact this event had and continues to have with rebounding effects on the way Americans think and live their lives. No doubt, it’s one of the worst days in American history.
ffxnow.com

Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend

Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
WTOP

Some 100 fish found dead in Arlington

Some 100 fish were found dead in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, and authorities say it was due to toxic material poured down the storm drain. The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said it happened in Four Mile Run between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street. Storm drains have no...
popville.com

Real Estate Fresh Finds: September 7

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 1454 Belmont Street NW #12. “THE VIEW WILL INSPIRE YOU LIKE A TRUE WASHINGTONIAN. In this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom modern urban style...
mocoshow.com

My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine to Open in Gaithersburg

Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced it will be opening a brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Jazzy Seafood. No opening date has been announced but the owners tell us they hope to open in about a month. You can find their food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
mocoshow.com

Fryer’s Roadside Available for Sale in Colesville

Fryer’s Roadside, described as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand”, is available for sale for an asking price of $150,000. The restaurant, located at 12830 New Hampshire Ave (former location of Chopaan Kabob House) in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center, has been open for a little over a year.
DC News Now

Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
mocoshow.com

Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown Celebrating its 26th Anniversary

The Lancaster County Dutch Market at 12613 Wisteria Drive in Germantown is celebrating its 26th anniversary by holding a series of customer appreciation days from September 8-10. The event includes an outdoor bbq and pig roast, door prizes, as well as free doughnuts. The market is open Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 9am-7pm, and Saturday 8am-3pm!
mocoshow.com

MoCo’s First Flip’d by IHOP Sets Opening Date

In April 2021, we let you know that IHOP’s new concept, Flip’d by IHOP, would be taking over the old Asian Bistro Cafe location at 8537 Georgia Avenue between Panera and Red Lobster. The restaurant has now set an opening date of Tuesday, September 20th per Google that was confirmed by Downtown Silver Spring.
