Montana Lady Griz add Missoula Hellgate grad Lauren Dick to roster
MISSOULA — Lauren Dick, a recent graduate of Hellgate High, has joined the Montana Lady Griz as a walk-on for the 2022-23 season, second-year head coach Brian Holsinger announced recently. Dick, the daughter of former Griz basketball player Ryan Dick, helped lead the Knights to back-to-back runner-up finishes at...
After shutout win to open season, No. 3 Montana turns attention to FCS playoff team in South Dakota
MISSOULA — It's full-steam ahead for the second week of the college football season for the Montana Grizzlies. The No. 3 Griz opened the season with a 47-0 thrashing of Northwestern State, but now turn their attention to Missouri Valley Conference school in South Dakota. The Coyotes were a...
Montana Griz soccer, volleyball starting seasons off strong
MISSOULA — It's been a fast start for the Montana athletics department. Football opened its season of high expectations with a shutout over Northwestern State. Meanwhile, the volleyball program is off to a 4-2 start this season after recently going 2-1 at a tournament across the country in Indianapolis. The Griz soccer team also won two games over this past weekend, improving their record to 2-2-2.
'Living my dream': Montana's Marcus Welnel fulfilling life goals with engagement, No. 37 legacy jersey
MISSOULA — Life has been special for Marcus Welnel of late. On the field, the senior for the Montana Grizzlies football team is a leader on defense, and is now officially donning the legacy No. 37 jersey. But off the field, life after football is also forming for Welnel,...
Gage Sliter accounts for 5 touchdowns, Kalispell Glacier races past Missoula Big Sky to remain unbeaten
MISSOULA — Gage Sliter accounted for five touchdowns and Kalispell Glacier improved its record to 3-0 with a 55-14 victory over Missoula Big Sky on Thursday evening at MCPS Stadium. Sliter, who holds an offer from the Montana Grizzlies, finished the game 25 for 32 for 367 yards and...
Class A roundup: QB Jarrett Wilson, Polson stay unbeaten with win over East Helena
EAST HELENA — Senior quarterback Jarrett Wilson keeps producing touchdowns and Polson keeps winning. Wilson threw five touchdown passes to lead the Pirates to a 36-13 victory over East Helena on Friday. The Pirates wasted no time jumping ahead. On the third play of the game, Trent Wilson caught...
Former Griz wide receiver Samuel Akem signs with Philadelphia Stars of USFL
MISSOULA — Samuel Akem is getting his professional football shot. The former Montana wide receiver and one of the all-time statistical greats for the Grizzlies announced on social media that he has signed a contract to play football for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL. "I'm blessed!" Akem posted...
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
KULR8
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?
As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana
LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
"Agitated" black bear reported near M Trailhead Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., UMPD received a report of a bear in the area of lot U, near the M trailhead.
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Man arrested for assaulting MDT workers at Missoula homeless camp
A man was arrested for assaulting two Montana Department of Transportation workers at a homeless camp under the Reserve Street Bridge.
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
NBCMontana
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
Wildfire smoke impacting Wednesday's air quality in Missoula County
The Missoula City-County Health Department reports air quality conditions in Lolo and the southern end of the Missoula Valley were "Unhealthy."
