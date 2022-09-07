Read full article on original website
TWICE Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart for the First Time Thanks to ‘Between 1&2’ Debut
TWICE re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) at No. 1 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the group’s new release Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album. The EP soars in at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. It marks the South Korean group’s third Billboard 200 top 10, and matches its best rank, after Formula of Love: O+T=<3, The 3rd Full Album...
Bad Bunny’s ‘AMORFODA’ Music Video Joins Billion Views Club
Bad Bunny is officially an eight-time member of the Billion Views Club. His 2018 music video for “AMORFODA” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, marking the Latin music super star’s eighth total project to reach the milestone, according to YouTube. The achievement comes a few months after his and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” music video crossed into billions territory in January, which marked Bad Bunny’s seventh entry into the club. Before that, he’d earned billion-views status for his “Te Bote Remix,” “Mayores,” “No Me Conoce,” “I Like It,” “Mia” and “Tu No Vive Asi” music videos. Released just one day after Valentine’s Day...
Kat & Alex: September Country Rookie of the Month
Since the release of their debut single, “How Many Times,” in 2020, married country-Latin duo Kat & Alex (Kat Luna and Alex Garrido) have set out on a path that is thoroughly their own, with bilingual lyrics and a genre-blending style that harmonizes variants of country, R&B and both American and Latin pop. Garrido and Luna were first introduced to mass audiences via a stint auditioning on American Idol’s 18th season. Their love story, and their Hispanic heritage, have been key entry points drawing fans to their music. Luna is a Miami native and first-generation American from a Cuban family, while...
BLACKPINK Reveals 8-Song Tracklist for Sophomore Album ‘BORN PINK’
BLACKPINK unveiled the complete tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Along with lead single “Pink Venom,” which has already earned the girl group a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated Trending Songs and both Global charts for the past two weeks, the studio set will contain seven other songs including “Shut Down” and the previously unreleased “Ready for Love.” The other songs are “Typa Girl,” “Hard to Love,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” — the latter of which Rosé and Jisoo both have writing credits on, along with regular...
Brooks & Dunn Tribute Miranda Lambert at ACM Honors With Scorching ‘Kerosene’ Cover [Watch]
Miranda Lambert was the big winner at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors, taking home the prestigious Triple Crown Award. Only seven other country artists have earned the honor — including Brooks & Dunn, who were on hand to pay tribute to their friend on her big night.
Chartbreaker: How Nicky Youre’s Breakthrough Hit Went Through the ‘Roof’
The first time rising alt-pop singer-songwriter Nicky Youre heard his breakout single “Sunroof” in public, he was walking into a Panda Express. “I heard the last 15 seconds,” he recalls. “I was thinking about talking to the Panda people and going, ‘That was my song you just heard!’” It wouldn’t be the last time. Since its release last Thanksgiving, the breezy pop-rock hit has grown from TikTok favorite to streaming sensation to one of the year’s most unavoidable radio hits — topping Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart for two weeks so far. It also crossed over to a No. 5 peak thus...
Harry Styles’ Wild Week, From Song of the Summer Champ to Venice Film Fest ‘Darling’
If you’ve been online in the last week, you’ve definitely seen a headline about Harry Styles. His Harry’s House lead single “As It Was” is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 12th nonconsecutive week and also crowns our 2022 Songs of the Summer chart. At the same time that he’s owning pop music, he’s also making major moves as an actor, hitting the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his buzzy new film Don’t Worry Darling and gearing up for the October release of the queer-love-triangle drama My Policeman. On the new Billboard Pop Shop...
Kane Brown Synthesizes Influences on Album ‘Different Man’: ‘I Found the Sound I’ve Been Looking For’
“Everything in my job just feels different now,” says Kane Brown, on the eve of release of his third full-length album, Different Man, out tomorrow (Sept. 9). For one thing, Brown stepped into the co-producer role for the first time, helping meld the country, pop, R&B, hard rock and hip-hop variants that have vibrated throughout his music since his 2016 eponymous debut studio album, and through its successor Experiment, which bowed atop the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart in 2018. But his new role took a lot of time, patience and willingness to let the music lead. “We went from a demo...
Blake Shelton Sets 2023 Tour With Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton is set to hit the road in 2023 for his 18-date Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which launches Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and runs through its closing date on March 25 in Buffalo, New York. Joining Shelton will be current five-time CMA Awards nominee Carly Pearce, as well as newcomer Jackson Dean, who was featured as Billboard‘s Country Rookie of the Month back in May. “There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said via a press release. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as...
Producers and Stars Discuss Fox’s New Country Drama, ‘Monarch,’ Where Music Reigns in a Chaotic World
“I’ve been surrounded by divas my entire life and I’m probably the biggest one of them all,” says top Nashville manager Jason Owen with a robust laugh, explaining why he was beyond qualified to serve as one of the executive producers on Monarch, the deliciously soapy new Fox series premiering Sunday (Sept. 11) that chronicles the musical exploits and over-the-top misadventures of country music’s fictional first family. Starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins as Dottie and Albie Roman – the matriarch and patriarch of the multi-generational Roman family – the frothy melodrama often strains credulity. But there were some areas where...
Dolly Parton Enlists Kelly Clarkson for Long-Awaited ‘9 to 5’ Duet: Stream
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson finally shared the studio version of their “9 to 5” duet on Friday (September 9). The country legend, who wrote the working people’s anthem for the 1980 movie of the same name, lets The Kelly Clarkson Show host shine on lead vocals, with the latter singing, “Well, I tumble outta bed and stumble to the kitchen/ Pour myself a cup of ambition/ Yawn and stretch and try to come to life/ Jump in the shower and the blood starts pumping/ Out on the street, the traffic starts jumping/ With folks like me on the job from...
First Out: New Music From Saucy Santana, Cavetown, Fletcher & More
In need of some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Look no further — Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Saucy Santana’s banging new single to Cavetown’s reflective new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Saucy Santana, “I’m Too Much” He may be declaring that he’s “too much” on his new single, but don’t get it twisted — Saucy Santana is everything. The bouncing new track from the rising hip-hop phenom is the exact kind of...
Sean Kingston’s ‘Beautiful Girls’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club
Sean Kingston‘s “Beautiful Girls” music video officially surpassed the 1 billion view mark on YouTube on Thursday (Sept. 8). The visual finds Kingston bouncing between the modern day and a retro fantasia straight out of the 1950s as he swoons over the untouchable women of the song’s title. “You’re way too beautiful, girl/ That’s why it’ll never work/ You’ll have me suicidal, suicidal/ When you say it’s over/ Damn all these beautiful girls/ They only wanna do you dirt/ They’ll have you suicidal, suicidal/ When they say it’s over,” he croons inside a soda shop, backed by barbershop-style doo-wop singers. Released on...
First Stream Latin: New Music From Maria Becerra, Snow Tha Product & More
First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Maria Becerra, “Automático” (Maria Becerra/300 Entertainment) A conceptual track that focuses on getting freaky inside a car, and a state-of-the-art music video filmed in a mechanical shop, Maria Becerra pays homage to old-school reggaetón in her new single “Automático.” Penned by Becerra and produced by Nico Cotton, the Argentine singer told Billboard she got inspired by the pioneers of reggaetón to bring this melody to life. When asked which special guest she thinks would make for the dream remix,...
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
A Conversation With Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs About His Life as a Pop Music Omnivore
Few major figures in the history of alternative rock have spent as much of their career in service of pop music as Greg Dulli. As lead singer and songwriter for The Afghan Whigs — as well as the Twilight Singers, and a wide variety of other side projects and solo ventures — Dulli has covered a truly countless number of classics from the pop world, as well as from R&B, rock, jazz, hip-hop, country, folk and seemingly every other possible genre. In 1992 alone, while grunge was taking over the world, the Whigs not only released the Uptown Avondale EP of...
Lil Nas X Becomes Second Artist to Bring Augmented Reality to His Tour
On Tuesday night (Sept. 6), Lil Nas X kicked off his highly-anticipated headlining tour in Detroit and welcomed a surprise guest into the venue: augmented reality. Thanks to Snap’s new multiyear partnership with Live Nation, which Billboard detailed in a cover story earlier this year, Lil Nas X becomes the second artist to incorporate the technology into his live show, following his friend and collaborator Jack Harlow. For the former’s Long Live Montero tour (presented by Live Nation), fans are not only treated to a pre-show experience but can also use the Snapchat app to access a first-of-its-kind AR experience that is choreographed to...
Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)’: Stream It Now
Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” a collaboration-fueled new cut, in the early hours of Friday (Sept. 9). Minaj teased the track Thursday, but didn’t give away her co-stars. It’s a long lineup, including JT & BIA, featuring Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Malibu Mitch. “Ayo, this the Queen Mix right here. Miami, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York … stand the f— up!” the star announces on the updated version of her first solo No. 1 hit before the sample of Rick James’ ’80s classic “Super Freak” kicks in and she begins to rap, “I can lick it, I can...
John Legend’s All-Star Album ‘Legend’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now
John Legend brings out all the legends on his eighth and latest album — the double-disc Legend. Executive produced by the EGOT winner along with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Legend features collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and others. Ahead of its release, via Republic Records, the soul man described the recording as being “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.” Until this point, he continued, “I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album.” “I had...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Locks-In Season 17 Finalists
After several months of tears and cheers, we’ve reached the final stage of America’s Got Talent 2022 and learned the ten survivors who’ll compete for the big prize. The finalists were locked-in as the live shows came to a conclusion this week. This year, 55 contestants were split into competing groups over five nights, with two going through on each occasion. The penultimate night of performances opened with a recap of the 11 contestants from Tuesday night, and a few choice words from judge Simon Cowell. “We are nothing without these contestants and for some reason this year, you are seeing some of the...
