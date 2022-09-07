Read full article on original website
wkms.org
Isolated Ky. mountain communities face unique challenges as they recover from historic flooding
Brian and Lesa Marcum pointed out sandy plots where homes used to be on Right Fork Buffalo Road a month after historic flooding hit eastern Kentucky. Water washed away cars, and clothing is still in tree branches sometimes 8 to 10 feet high. “This is one reason I think the...
WKYT 27
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
clayconews.com
DISCOVERY OF HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY
BEATTYVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Richmond Post 7 was contacted just after 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Lee County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on...
clayconews.com
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
36-year-old woman falls over 60 feet at Cumberland Falls
Located in southeastern Kentucky, Whitley County Emergency Management confirmed that the fall at Cumberland Falls is around 68 feet high and 125 feet wide with water depths reaching up to 400 feet.
wymt.com
Laurel County woman arrested for having DUI suspended license
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office have arrested a Laurel County woman for driving a car with a DUI suspended license. Laurel County deputies brought Rachel Doan of London, 41, into custody Friday morning. The arrest happened in a business parking lot off...
wymt.com
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
Woman trying to retrieve cellphone survives after going over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman who dropped her cellphone while taking pictures near Cumberland Falls fell into the river while attempting to retrieve her device and survived a 68-foot drop over the falls, authorities said. Rescue crews found the 36-year-old woman swimming toward a large rock downstream from...
clayconews.com
Man arrested off Kentucky 490 in Laurel County sought by Authorities in Clay, Owsley and Jackson County
LONDON, KY (September 7, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Jackson County resident on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant Tuesday night September 6, 2022 at approximately 9:00 PM. Jason L. Gibson age 38 of Gray Hawk,...
z93country.com
Small fire Yesterday at the Blacktop Plant
Monticello Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to the rock quarry on Victory Drive yesterday morning for a fire at the blacktop plant. Monticello Fire units deployed the snorkel truck to control the fire. Susie Fire Department also assisted.
lakercountry.com
Illness closes county clerk’s office; will reopen next Tuesday
The Russell County Clerk’s Office is closed today through Monday, September 12th due to sickness, according to County Clerk Patti Glover. The office is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, September 13th during regular business hours.
1450wlaf.com
One person air lifted from late morning RV wreck on I-75
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – About 11 miles south of the Jellico exit (160) on I-75 is where a recreational vehicle overturned injuring at least one person. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:15am, and First Responders followed that call. Officials tell WLAF News that one person, likely...
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
wymt.com
Missing person reported in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
wymt.com
Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
wymt.com
City of London honors retired police officer who died from COVID earlier this year
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials honored a fallen police officer in a very special way during a recent city council meeting. In a post on the City of London Facebook page, leaders presented a lifetime of community service award to Lt. Travis Hurley’s family on Tuesday night. Hurley retired...
