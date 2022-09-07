ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) man, Detroit man found guilty of drug conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two men were found guilty in federal court Friday of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Aaric Murray, 33, of Morgantown, and Richard Kirkland Johnson, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, were...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Libraries researching women's rights activists

MORGANTOWN —There is an ongoing effort to identify activists in West Virginia’s women’s rights movement by the West Virginia & Regional History Center at the West Virginia University Libraries. According to its website, the Center is developing the West Virginia Feminist Activist Collection to capture the voices...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Balanced Lincoln scores early, often in rout of Grafton

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln football team’s halftime lead may not have been quite as substantial as it was two weeks ago. After leading by 49 at the half of their Week 1 victory over Braxton County, the Cougars took a 34-point lead into the halftime break and scored two touchdowns in the second half of their 47-7 victory over Grafton on Friday at Stydahar Field.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Huge first quarter helps Polar Bears slay Knights

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — If you showed up a little late to Friday’s Fairmont Senior-Preston football game, you probably missed all the suspense. The visiting Polar Bears scored four touchdowns in the first six minutes and never let the Knights get closer than three scores for the remainder of a 61-33 win. The reigning Class AA champs were outscored 33-14 over a stretch of the game but were never seriously threatened.
KINGWOOD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Wv News
WVNews

OBIT Pat Malcolm.png

PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Etta D.”Pat” Malcolm, 86, formerly of Piedmont, West Virginia, d…
PIEDMONT, WV
WVNews

Alderson Broaddus, Fairmont State fall on Thursday night

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty scored 27 of the final 34 points to pick up a 30-17 victory over Alderson Broaddus in both teams’ Mountain East Conference opener on Thursday night at West Family Stadium. Alderson Broaddus led 10-3 at the half, before West Liberty took control...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Public Health
WVNews

FTR

TERRA ALTA — While patrolling on Sept. 6, Preston County deputies attempted to pull over a pickup driven by Heidi Mae Faulkner, 46, of Terra Alta, because they knew she didn’t have a valid driver’s license. The ensuing 20-mile pursuit came to a halt when spike strips...
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

PSC Cat Statue.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The West Virginia University Potomac State College and Center for …
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Lewis County tames Tigers, 47-7

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Elkins Tigers opened up a brand-new field of Friday night in Elkins, but it was Lewis County, playing the spoiler role, who picked up the win. The Minutemen put on a dominating performance, outgaining the Tigers 352 to 128 in the game on their way to a 47-7 final.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

DSC_0698.JPG

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was s…
RACHEL, WV
WVNews

Fearless Picks: WVU - Kansas

An oddly early conference game gives WVU the chance for an early leg up in the Big 12 standings. Admittedly, Kansas is not the most daunting foe in the league, but if the Mountaineers are caught napping, it could be an uncomfortable time in Morgantown. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

March 2023 trial set for Detroit man accused of murder

KINGWOOD — A Detroit man’s trial on murder charges will be held in March 2023. Damon Hudgens, 21, was indicted in Preston County on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy in the 2021 shooting death of Jimmy Lee Barkley of Oakland, Maryland.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

bp team sack.JPG

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It all pivoted on one yard, on the goal line, on fourth down.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Darrell Eddy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Darrell Eddy, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931, on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy