Morgantown (West Virginia) man, Detroit man found guilty of drug conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two men were found guilty in federal court Friday of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Aaric Murray, 33, of Morgantown, and Richard Kirkland Johnson, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, were...
WVU Libraries researching women's rights activists
MORGANTOWN —There is an ongoing effort to identify activists in West Virginia’s women’s rights movement by the West Virginia & Regional History Center at the West Virginia University Libraries. According to its website, the Center is developing the West Virginia Feminist Activist Collection to capture the voices...
Alderson Broaddus University welcomes new academic year with opening convocation
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University faculty, students and staffed marked the return of a new academic year with an opening convocation Friday. Students from 20 countries, 33 states, one territory and the District of Columbia were represented in the Parade of Flags.
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to hold conference session Monday for ARPA funds, improvement projects
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will hold a conference session Monday evening to cover a wide range of topics, highlighted by discussion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The meeting agenda lists that discussion as regarding ARPA funding relating to public works, the wastewater treatment...
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival brings Youth Block Party back to Clarksburg after pandemic hiatus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival kicked off Friday evening in downtown Clarksburg with the Youth Block Party. 2022 marks the first time in three years the full festival has been held due to the pandemic.
Balanced Lincoln scores early, often in rout of Grafton
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln football team’s halftime lead may not have been quite as substantial as it was two weeks ago. After leading by 49 at the half of their Week 1 victory over Braxton County, the Cougars took a 34-point lead into the halftime break and scored two touchdowns in the second half of their 47-7 victory over Grafton on Friday at Stydahar Field.
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Piedmont water customers have been under a boil water advisory s…
Huge first quarter helps Polar Bears slay Knights
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — If you showed up a little late to Friday’s Fairmont Senior-Preston football game, you probably missed all the suspense. The visiting Polar Bears scored four touchdowns in the first six minutes and never let the Knights get closer than three scores for the remainder of a 61-33 win. The reigning Class AA champs were outscored 33-14 over a stretch of the game but were never seriously threatened.
OBIT Pat Malcolm.png
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Etta D.”Pat” Malcolm, 86, formerly of Piedmont, West Virginia, d…
Kentucky edge defender makes WVU commitment
Georgetown, Kentucky edge defender Oryend Fisher perked up WVU football spirits a couple of days before the team's home opener with a commitment to the Mountaineer class of 2023.
Toy Trice carries the pack for FSU.JPG
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty scored 27 of the final 34 points to pick up a 30-17 victo…
Alderson Broaddus, Fairmont State fall on Thursday night
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty scored 27 of the final 34 points to pick up a 30-17 victory over Alderson Broaddus in both teams’ Mountain East Conference opener on Thursday night at West Family Stadium. Alderson Broaddus led 10-3 at the half, before West Liberty took control...
FTR
TERRA ALTA — While patrolling on Sept. 6, Preston County deputies attempted to pull over a pickup driven by Heidi Mae Faulkner, 46, of Terra Alta, because they knew she didn’t have a valid driver’s license. The ensuing 20-mile pursuit came to a halt when spike strips...
PSC Cat Statue.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The West Virginia University Potomac State College and Center for …
Lewis County tames Tigers, 47-7
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Elkins Tigers opened up a brand-new field of Friday night in Elkins, but it was Lewis County, playing the spoiler role, who picked up the win. The Minutemen put on a dominating performance, outgaining the Tigers 352 to 128 in the game on their way to a 47-7 final.
DSC_0698.JPG
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After an opening drive saw North Marion go three-and-out, it was s…
Fearless Picks: WVU - Kansas
An oddly early conference game gives WVU the chance for an early leg up in the Big 12 standings. Admittedly, Kansas is not the most daunting foe in the league, but if the Mountaineers are caught napping, it could be an uncomfortable time in Morgantown. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas...
March 2023 trial set for Detroit man accused of murder
KINGWOOD — A Detroit man’s trial on murder charges will be held in March 2023. Damon Hudgens, 21, was indicted in Preston County on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy in the 2021 shooting death of Jimmy Lee Barkley of Oakland, Maryland.
bp team sack.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It all pivoted on one yard, on the goal line, on fourth down.
Darrell Eddy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Darrell Eddy, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931, on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy.
