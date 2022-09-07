Watch Chanmina’s Star-Studded ‘TOKYO 4AM’ Music Video

Japan -based rapper Chanmina dropped the digital version of her latest track “TOKYO 4AM” along with the accompanying star-studded music video.

The song is currently being featured as the theme of a Paravi-original drama series called -50kg no Cinderella . The 23-year-old rapper performed the song live for the first time at Summer Sonic 2022 music festival that took place on the weekend of Aug. 20 and 21, delivering lines expressing a wavering heart in love over a pop-rock track in front of a packed live audience.

The vibrant, sweet music video features many fellow artists, actors and models including Taka of ONE OK ROCK , rappers SKY-HI and Awich, singer Thelma Aoyama, Hiro of MY FIRST STORY, and model Michopa aka Miyuu Ikeda, along with Chanmina’s fan club members (ROYAL FAMILY). The visuals were helmed by Takuro Okubo, who also directed the videos accompanying Chanmina’s “Never Grow Up” and “Harenchi.”