ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Chanmina’s Star-Studded ‘TOKYO 4AM’ Music Video

By Billboard Japan
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Japan -based rapper Chanmina dropped the digital version of her latest track “TOKYO 4AM” along with the accompanying star-studded music video.

The song is currently being featured as the theme of a Paravi-original drama series called -50kg no Cinderella . The 23-year-old rapper performed the song live for the first time at Summer Sonic 2022 music festival that took place on the weekend of Aug. 20 and 21, delivering lines expressing a wavering heart in love over a pop-rock track in front of a packed live audience.

The vibrant, sweet music video features many fellow artists, actors and models including Taka of ONE OK ROCK , rappers SKY-HI and Awich, singer Thelma Aoyama, Hiro of MY FIRST STORY, and model Michopa aka Miyuu Ikeda, along with Chanmina’s fan club members (ROYAL FAMILY). The visuals were helmed by Takuro Okubo, who also directed the videos accompanying Chanmina’s “Never Grow Up” and “Harenchi.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Ado’s ‘New Genesis’ Returns to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 as TOMORROW X TOGETHER Bows at No. 3

Ado’s “New Genesis” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Sept. 7, scoring its third week atop the Japan song chart. Two powerful contenders rivaled Ado on this week’s chart: Nogizaka46’s “Suki Toiunowa Rock Daze!” and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “Good Boy Gone Bad.” These two tracks were expected to excel in the physical metrics of the chart’s methodology, so the focus was on whether Ado’s “New Genesis” could maintain the momentum of the previous week in the digital realm, namely downloads, streaming, and video views. On the chart tallying the week from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, “New...
WORLD
Billboard

BLACKPINK Reveals 8-Song Tracklist for Sophomore Album ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK unveiled the complete tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Along with lead single “Pink Venom,” which has already earned the girl group a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated Trending Songs and both Global charts for the past two weeks, the studio set will contain seven other songs including “Shut Down” and the previously unreleased “Ready for Love.” The other songs are “Typa Girl,” “Hard to Love,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” — the latter of which Rosé and Jisoo both have writing credits on, along with regular...
MUSIC
Billboard

Selena Gomez and Rema Team Up for ‘Calm Down’ Remix Video: Watch

Rema and Selena Gomez released the music video for their new collaboration “Calm Down” on Wednesday (Sept. 7). On the remix, the pair trade verses while wandering and dancing their way through a colorful house. “Yeah, I know I look shy but for you I get down, oh, woah/ And my hips make you cry when I’m moving around you/ Do it once, do it twice/ I push back, you hold me tight/ Get a taste for a night/ Baby show me you can calm down, calm down/ Dance with me and take the lead now, lead now/ Got you so...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles’ Wild Week, From Song of the Summer Champ to Venice Film Fest ‘Darling’

If you’ve been online in the last week, you’ve definitely seen a headline about Harry Styles. His Harry’s House lead single “As It Was” is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 12th nonconsecutive week and also crowns our 2022 Songs of the Summer chart. At the same time that he’s owning pop music, he’s also making major moves as an actor, hitting the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his buzzy new film Don’t Worry Darling and gearing up for the October release of the queer-love-triangle drama My Policeman. On the new Billboard Pop Shop...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thelma Aoyama
Billboard

BLACKPINK Becomes First Artist to Surpass 80 Million Subscribers on YouTube

How you like that, BLINKs? BLACKPINK has officially hit 80 million subscribers on YouTube, the video streaming platform announced on Thursday (Sept. 8). They are the first artist to ever to reach that milestone. The new feat arrives after the K-pop group — which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé — hit 75 million subscribers just weeks ago on June 28. The quartet first earned the title of most subscribed artist September 2021, when BLACKPINK overtook Justin Bieber after surpassing the 65.5 million subscriber mark on the platform. BTS comes in as the second most subscribed artist with 70.6 subscribers;...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

TWICE Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart for the First Time Thanks to ‘Between 1&2’ Debut

TWICE re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) at No. 1 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the group’s new release Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album. The EP soars in at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. It marks the South Korean group’s third Billboard 200 top 10, and matches its best rank, after Formula of Love: O+T=<3, The 3rd Full Album...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Festival#Tokyo#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Rapper#One Ok Rock#Paravi#Michopa Aka Miyuu Ikeda
Billboard

Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana.  Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. On Thursday (Sept. 8), Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter joined the lineup of performers in NYC. Uncle Waffles joined the performers roster in Accra, Ghana. Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Chartbreaker: How Nicky Youre’s Breakthrough Hit Went Through the ‘Roof’

The first time rising alt-pop singer-songwriter Nicky Youre heard his breakout single “Sunroof” in public, he was walking into a Panda Express. “I heard the last 15 seconds,” he recalls. “I was thinking about talking to the Panda people and going, ‘That was my song you just heard!’” It wouldn’t be the last time. Since its release last Thanksgiving, the breezy pop-rock hit has grown from TikTok favorite to streaming sensation to one of the year’s most unavoidable radio hits — topping Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart for two weeks so far. It also crossed over to a No. 5 peak thus...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Maria Becerra, Snow Tha Product & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Maria Becerra, “Automático” (Maria Becerra/300 Entertainment) A conceptual track that focuses on getting freaky inside a car, and a state-of-the-art music video filmed in a mechanical shop, Maria Becerra pays homage to old-school reggaetón in her new single “Automático.” Penned by Becerra and produced by Nico Cotton, the Argentine singer told Billboard she got inspired by the pioneers of reggaetón to bring this melody to life. When asked which special guest she thinks would make for the dream remix,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nanpa Basico, Las Villa & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — is powered by a handful of new songs by Snow Tha Product, Las Villa, María Becerra, India and also Nanpa Básico’s new album. Home to 14 tracks, Nanpa’s Hecho M13RD4 features wide-ranging collaborations with Adriel Favela, Ryan Castro, Santa Fe Klan, Gera MX and more. The set is a collection of experimental and innovative music with personal feelings weaved into each song. The album acknowledges that state of feeling broken inside after a heartbreak....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Billie Eilish Channels Hollywood Glamour in Noir-Inspired Gucci Eyewear Campaign

There’s simply no hiding her ocean eyes. Gucci revealed Billie Eilish as the face of the brand’s latest eyewear campaign on Wednesday (Sept. 7). In a trio of posts, the superstar shows off her modeling chops as she takes fans on “a dreamlike journey through the Hollywood Hills in a nod to film noir,” all while wearing pink cat-eye frames and a bold pair of caravan sunglasses. “Envisioned by Alessandro Michele and captured by photographer Harley Weir under the art direction of Lina Kutsovskaya, suspenseful scenes showcase a selection of new retro-inspired styles that mirror the cinematic mood of the film,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Celebrating Marciano Cantero With 7 Essential Los Enanitos Verdes Tracks: Editor’s Picks

Rock en español has lost a legend. Marciano Cantero (real name Horacio Eduardo Cantero Hernández) — who led Los Enanitos Verdes as their frontman since 1979 when the band formed in Argentina — died on Thursday (Sept. 8) at 62 years old, leaving a remarkable legacy as a Latin rock pioneer and a vast catalog of songs that will live on forever. Most will remember him for the anthemic heartbreak track “Lamento Boliviano,” a radio hit that played in households across Latin America from Argentina to Mexico. After being released in 1994, the song became an instant earworm (and a karaoke go-to)...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Saucy Santana, Cavetown, Fletcher & More

In need of some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Look no further — Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Saucy Santana’s banging new single to Cavetown’s reflective new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Saucy Santana, “I’m Too Much” He may be declaring that he’s “too much” on his new single, but don’t get it twisted — Saucy Santana is everything. The bouncing new track from the rising hip-hop phenom is the exact kind of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Sean Kingston’s ‘Beautiful Girls’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Sean Kingston‘s “Beautiful Girls” music video officially surpassed the 1 billion view mark on YouTube on Thursday (Sept. 8). The visual finds Kingston bouncing between the modern day and a retro fantasia straight out of the 1950s as he swoons over the untouchable women of the song’s title. “You’re way too beautiful, girl/ That’s why it’ll never work/ You’ll have me suicidal, suicidal/ When you say it’s over/ Damn all these beautiful girls/ They only wanna do you dirt/ They’ll have you suicidal, suicidal/ When they say it’s over,” he croons inside a soda shop, backed by barbershop-style doo-wop singers. Released on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Green Day Loves TikTok’s Viral Mariah Carey & ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ Mash Up

September may have just begun, but it seems Green Day‘s already counting down the day till Christmas. On Saturday (Sept. 3), the veteran rockers posted a viral TikTok mashing up their hit “Wake Me Up When September Ends” with Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The hilariously clever clip perfectly syncs the two tracks, with Billie Joe Armstrong singing, “Here comes the rain again, falling from the stars/ Drenched in my pain again, becoming who we are/ As my memory rests/ But never forget what I lost/ Wake me up when September ends” cued exactly in time to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

John Legend’s All-Star Album ‘Legend’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

John Legend brings out all the legends on his eighth and latest album — the double-disc Legend. Executive produced by the EGOT winner along with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Legend features collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and others. Ahead of its release, via Republic Records, the soul man described the recording as being “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.” Until this point, he continued, “I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album.” “I had...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL
Billboard

BTS ‘Permission to Dance on Stage LA’ Concert Special Is on Disney+: Watch Now

BTS Army, get ready! BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA premiered first thing Thursday (Sept. 8) on Disney+ around the world. The surprise drop — in celebration of Thursday’s Disney+ Day — was captured during the K-pop group’s historic run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., across four dates last year: Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore in December, BTS’ four Los Angeles-area concerts grossed $33.3 million and sold 214,000 tickets. Those totals made the SoFi shows the highest-grossing engagement since venues began reopening in 2021. Back in July, BTS — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy