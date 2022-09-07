Read full article on original website
WVNews
Point Pleasant football cruises past Mingo Central, 56-13
NEWTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant Big Blacks football team traveled to Miner Mountain on Friday night and quickly disposed of the host Mingo Central Miners by a final score of 56-13 in Newtown. Point Pleasant (2-1) started the scoring onslaught quickly as Caden Hill found the endzone...
WVNews
CJ Donaldson surprised many people last week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was almost a shame that West Virginia had to debut true freshman running back CJ Donaldson last weekend on the road in a loss to Pittsburgh. It was an event, seven carries for 125 yards, a 5-yard touchdown run set up by his own blocked punt, that would have been served better at home in the first night game at Mountaineer Field in four years.
WVNews
Huge first quarter helps Polar Bears slay Knights
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — If you showed up a little late to Friday’s Fairmont Senior-Preston football game, you probably missed all the suspense. The visiting Polar Bears scored four touchdowns in the first six minutes and never let the Knights get closer than three scores for the remainder of a 61-33 win. The reigning Class AA champs were outscored 33-14 over a stretch of the game but were never seriously threatened.
WVNews
Eagle huddle
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Three undefeated teams went in and three came out.
WVNews
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Piedmont water customers have been under a boil water advisory s…
WVNews
PSC Cat Statue.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The West Virginia University Potomac State College and Center for …
WVNews
OBIT Pat Malcolm.png
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Etta D.”Pat” Malcolm, 86, formerly of Piedmont, West Virginia, d…
WVNews
That Place.jpg
FORT ASHBY, W.Va. (WV News) - That Place for good food and great family fun has opened in Fo…
WVNews
That Place sign.jpg
FORT ASHBY, W.Va. (WV News) - That Place for good food and great family fun has opened in Fo…
WVNews
Kentucky edge defender makes WVU commitment
Georgetown, Kentucky edge defender Oryend Fisher perked up WVU football spirits a couple of days before the team's home opener with a commitment to the Mountaineer class of 2023.
WVNews
West Virginia University to hold annual Sept. 11 vigil
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Since 2002, cadets with West Virginia University’s Army and Air Force ROTC have held a 24-hour vigil to commemorate 9/11, and they will continue that tradition Sunday on the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The vigil will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday...
WVNews
County commission continues to debate EMS funding
KINGWOOD — As Preston County commissioners plan another work session to discuss EMS funding, one county ambulance squad says it has been able to make changes that will help it survive. Commission President Samantha Stone read aloud the letter from the Bruceton Community Ambulance Service, which explained the initiatives...
WVNews
Southern boys soccer nipped by Mtn. Ridge, 3-1
FROSTBURG — The Southern Rams trailed by just one goal for a majority of the second half, but a late punctuation mark from Charlie Simpson allowed the hosting Mountain Ridge Miners to top the visiting Rams, 3-1, in Tuesday night’s high school boys’ soccer matchup. The goal...
WVNews
Fearless Picks: WVU - Kansas
An oddly early conference game gives WVU the chance for an early leg up in the Big 12 standings. Admittedly, Kansas is not the most daunting foe in the league, but if the Mountaineers are caught napping, it could be an uncomfortable time in Morgantown. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas...
WVNews
Rowlesburg Labor Day celebration goes on despite rain
ROWLESBURG – For 60 years, Rowlesburg Park has been the place to be on Labor Day. “This is Rowlesburg’s modern day claim-to-fame and visitors come from all corners of the USA to partake in a gastronomic treat found only in the Cheat River Valley. The park crew lights the barbecue pit fire on Sunday night so that the ox roasts slowly to a moist, melt-in-your mouth tenderness. The fire is tended all night to make sure your portion is of the high quality you expect. (I’ve heard rumors that the meat is really roast beef, not ox),” according to the Rowlesburg Community Park website.
WVNews
FTR
TERRA ALTA — While patrolling on Sept. 6, Preston County deputies attempted to pull over a pickup driven by Heidi Mae Faulkner, 46, of Terra Alta, because they knew she didn’t have a valid driver’s license. The ensuing 20-mile pursuit came to a halt when spike strips...
WVNews
WVU Libraries researching women's rights activists
MORGANTOWN —There is an ongoing effort to identify activists in West Virginia’s women’s rights movement by the West Virginia & Regional History Center at the West Virginia University Libraries. According to its website, the Center is developing the West Virginia Feminist Activist Collection to capture the voices...
WVNews
March 2023 trial set for Detroit man accused of murder
KINGWOOD — A Detroit man’s trial on murder charges will be held in March 2023. Damon Hudgens, 21, was indicted in Preston County on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy in the 2021 shooting death of Jimmy Lee Barkley of Oakland, Maryland.
WVNews
Poll workers receiving notices
KINGWOOD — Preston County Clerk Linda Huggins is sending out letters to poll workers to let them accept the position or provide a reason why they cannot. Huggins said the poll workers have already been notified by either the Democrat or Republican Executive Committee or the Preston County Commission that they have been chosen to work the polls. The executive committees and commissioners help find poll workers each election.
WVNews
Our House Museum Quilt show brought many visitors
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Sally Stapleton sat at the quilt frame her grandfather had made her during the quilt show at Our House Tavern Museum last Saturday. Stapleton said she has been quilting since 1978, influenced by her grandmother’s beautifully crafted quilts. “I love fabric, and colors,”...
