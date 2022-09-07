ROWLESBURG – For 60 years, Rowlesburg Park has been the place to be on Labor Day. “This is Rowlesburg’s modern day claim-to-fame and visitors come from all corners of the USA to partake in a gastronomic treat found only in the Cheat River Valley. The park crew lights the barbecue pit fire on Sunday night so that the ox roasts slowly to a moist, melt-in-your mouth tenderness. The fire is tended all night to make sure your portion is of the high quality you expect. (I’ve heard rumors that the meat is really roast beef, not ox),” according to the Rowlesburg Community Park website.

ROWLESBURG, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO