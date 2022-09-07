Apple’s long-awaited Far Out event was a . The new was blessed with a super-size sibling, and the ditched the notch for a lozenge-shaped punch hole in its display. Sorry, the people at Apple are insisting we call the hole a “Dynamic Island,” since the screen around it will change size for notifications. The new was joined by the , with all of the added ruggedization extreme-sports types have been waiting for. Plus, the got touch-sensitive controls and better noise cancellation, thanks to the addition of the H2 chip. It was very much a show focused on quality-of-life tweaks for these devices, with some features you might consider neat, but nothing you might feel compelled to camp outside an Apple Store to be first in line to buy.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO