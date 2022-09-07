Read full article on original website
Engadget
How to pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
itechpost.com
iOS 16 Rolls Out on September 12: Here’s What to Expect
The release date of iOS 16, which is on September 12, was one of several significant announcements made by Apple on September 7, however, not all users were able to access it. At their iPhone 2022 event on September 7, Apple launched a number of products, including its Apple Watch Ultra line and the new iPhone 14 series. On the same day, the company announced that qualifying models would finally get access to the iOS 16 operating system beginning on September 12 (via Engadget).
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Why You Probably Should Be Using Dark Mode On Your iPhone
Apple offers Dark and Light interface options on the iPhone and iPad, but the Light mode is turned on by default. Why should you switch to Dark?
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
Engadget
The Morning After: Meta gets fined $402 million
Meta’s Labor Day celebrations were cut short yesterday after the company was handed a $402 million fine by the European Union. The social network is believed to have mishandled children’s private data on Instagram, offering Business accounts to users as young as 13. This risked exposing their email addresses and phone numbers to the wider public, itself a violation of the bloc’s GDPR regime. A Meta spokesperson said the fine related to settings changed more than a year ago, and it was reviewing the decision. The fine is the second largest ever handed out by the EU for a GDPR breach, and the biggest Meta has received.
Engadget
Apple's $799 Watch Ultra is bigger, more durable and lasts longer
In addition to the debut of the Watch Series 8, Apple had another wearable on deck for today’s iPhone 14 event. True to the rumors, the company has built a version of its wrist-worn device that’s larger and more durable with longer battery life than the standard models. Aimed solely at folks who are either very active or spend loads of time outdoors, the Apple Watch Ultra offers a host of premium upgrades over the rest of series 8. But all of those extras come with a higher asking price.
Engadget
The iPhone 14 can connect to satellites for emergency SOS features
Probably the biggest new feature for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus and 14 Pro isn't one you'll use ever day, but you'll be glad you have it if you need it. The new phones have a built-in satellite connection that people can use to send emergency SOS messages in places where there's no available cellular signal.
Engadget
iPhone 14 has a Plus variant with a 6.7-inch screen and last year’s A15 processor
Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 14 at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, and it seems mostly like an iterative upgrade over last year's models. We do have a new Plus model this year (that would be the iPhone 14 Plus), which features a 6.7-inch display. The standard iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display. And, contrary to what the rumor mill was speculating, the front camera notch is still there.
9to5Mac
Tim Cook explains why Apple refuses to adopt RCS: ‘Buy your mom an iPhone’
Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down with Kara Swisher at Code Conference today alongside Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs. During the question and answer section of the interview, Cook was asked about Apple’s refusal to adopt the Rich Communication Services standard, or RCS. Cook’s answer was unsurprising…
Engadget
Apple’s Photonic Engine technology improves low-light camera performance
The iPhone 14 delivers a 49 percent improvement in low-light performance and it's all thanks to a tweak Apple made to its Deep Fusion image pipeline. During its Far Out event on Wednesday, Apple detailed all the camera enhancements coming to the 2022 iPhone lineup, with the company's new "Photonic Engine" leading the list of improvements. When you go to take a nighttime photo with the new iPhones, Apple's Deep Fusion image processing algorithm will jump into action earlier than before, resulting in better colors and faster performance.
Cult of Mac
Apple Store goes down ahead of iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 preorders
Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro preorders later today. The company will also start accepting preorders for the AirPods Pro 2 from today. All products will go on sale on September 16. This is also the day you should get...
Phone Arena
Take a good look at the new iPhone 14 Pro Face ID cutout: Apple will make you stare at it for years!
Yes, we’re here to talk about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and their newly-revealed, extravagant Face ID-enabled notch replacement! But before we do so, let me take you on a quick stroll down memory lane. If you’re not 9 years old, you can skip this part of the story, as you’ve probably encountered an iPhone with a home button before.
Engadget
YouTube will let creators offer paid video courses next year
The move could spell trouble for the likes of Masterclass. The home security hogging all the awards. is already a key destination for folks who want to learn a skill or find out more about a topic. The platform will add more educational features, including a way for creators to offer structured video courses. As such, creators wouldn't need to direct their fans to other sites or apps (like ) where they sell those kinds of materials. YouTube would be able to take a cut of course sales too.
itechpost.com
iOS 16 Will Not Have the iCloud Shared Photo Library at Launch
Apple will be releasing the iOS 16 this coming September 12. However, it seems that users would have to wait "later this year" for the iCloud Shared Photo Library feature to arrive. According to Apple Insider, Apple just made an announcement that the iCloud Share Photo Library feature will not...
Engadget
Apple's iPad mini is $100 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. This week's tech...
9to5Mac
macOS 13 Ventura beta 7 now available ahead of October release
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 7 is finally available to developers, two days after Apple announced the iPhone 14 alongside the release date of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. As the company aims to release this operating system next month, here’s what’s new with it. Today’s build...
Ars Technica
iOS 16 launches September 12
CUPERTINO, Calif.—iOS 16, the next major annual software update for the iPhone, arrives for supported devices on September 12, Apple announced today. The update didn't get a release date during Apple's big keynote, but shortly afterward, the iOS 16 website was updated with release information. The iPhone 8 and newer devices will be supported.
Engadget
The Morning After: Everything Apple announced at its Far Out event
Apple’s long-awaited Far Out event was a . The new was blessed with a super-size sibling, and the ditched the notch for a lozenge-shaped punch hole in its display. Sorry, the people at Apple are insisting we call the hole a “Dynamic Island,” since the screen around it will change size for notifications. The new was joined by the , with all of the added ruggedization extreme-sports types have been waiting for. Plus, the got touch-sensitive controls and better noise cancellation, thanks to the addition of the H2 chip. It was very much a show focused on quality-of-life tweaks for these devices, with some features you might consider neat, but nothing you might feel compelled to camp outside an Apple Store to be first in line to buy.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook made it clear that Apple won't adopt RCS any time soon
Tim Cook has responded about why Apple hasn't adopted RCS messaging, claiming it isn't of interest to Apple users -- and urging people to buy iPhones. Speaking at the Code 22 conference, Tim Cook was asked about why Apple refuses to add Rich Communication Services (RCS) support to Messages. The question comes after Google has been campaigning to see RCS support, which would in theory make messaging.
