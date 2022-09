In a unique repatriation deal, Greece will see the gradual return of 161 antiquities from New York over the next 25 years. The artwork comes from the collection of Leonard Stern, a real estate developer, pet supplies businessman and former owner of The Village Voice. Primarily made up of marble works spanning from 5300 to 2200 BC, the antiquities contain figurines, vases and jewelry.

