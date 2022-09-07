ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury selection in Maribel Gonzalez murder trial begins

By Martha Serda
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
KGUN 9 has learned Christopher Clements has arrived at the Pima County Jail. He was transferred from Maricopa County for his murder trial.

Clements is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.

In February, Clements will go on trial for the first-degree murder of 6-year-old Isabel Celis.

Here's what we have learned from Pima County Superior Court:

More than 300 potential jurors received the questionnaire.

The court is closed to the public and media Thursday for jury selection.

Opening statements are set for Tuesday, Sept. 13.

There are no cameras allowed in the courtroom throughout the trial.

John Scadova
6d ago

Probably a redundant question but why in the hell does anyone have to hurt or murder a child? Whoever is guilty of such crime should receive equal punishment period. More laws on these matters need to written but the punishments need to be more severe and preferably available to be seen by the public. Some people need to be shown the consequences for committing crimes because writing them down or simply telling them doesn't seem to absorbed into their heads.

Christina Smith
6d ago

May these young girls and their families finally get the justice that they deserve for his heinous crimes!

MARIA ESCOBAR
6d ago

Could someone replace the author of this article with someone else in the Hope's of finding a reporter that completed a 5th grade English Composition class. PLEASE???

KGUN 9 Tucson News

