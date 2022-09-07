ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes Has Bad News and an Apology for Fantasy Managers

By Craig Ellenport
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G94kc_0hlv1Jrd00

The Chiefs QB says the offense will have a different star every week.

One of the biggest mysteries for fantasy managers heading into the 2022 NFL season is exactly how the Chiefs plan to replace the 159 targets that Tyreek Hill received last year. After trading Hill to the Dolphins in the offseason, Kansas City signed veterans Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and then drafted Skyy Moore . Of course, tight end Travis Kelce was targeted 134 times in 2021, so it’s a safe bet he’ll be the Chiefs’ top pass catcher this season.

Kelce caught 92 passes for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns last season, and there’s a good reason why he’s a high second-round pick in most fantasy drafts and occasionally a low first-rounder. But how should fantasy managers tackle the other Kansas City receivers? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered this clue:

A different player every week? Good to see that Mahomes can at least sympathize with fantasy managers. Still, Mahomes has averaged 4,600 passing yards and 38 TD passes over the last four years, so there should be enough to go around.

Here’s a look at where the top options in the Chiefs’ passing attack are being taken based on average draft position at the National Fantasy Football Championship:

JuJu Smith-Schuster – 69.5 ADP, WR31
Skyy Moore – 129 ADP, WR 52
Marquez Valdes - Scantling – 139.5 ADP, WR56
Mecole Hardman – 150 ADP, WR59

Two things to consider: The ADP data suggests that Smith-Schuster is clearly the best option among Chiefs receivers. Even with Kelce getting a majority of targets, it’s hard to imagine Mahomes’s No. 2 target being just the 31 st -best fantasy receiver. Smith-Schuster should probably be going higher than this.

Hardman is the only player among this quartet who’s caught a pass from Mahomes in a regular-season game. Hardman had 59 receptions for 693 yards and two touchdowns last season. His receptions and yardage totals have increased each season, and that was with Hill in the picture. Hardman had six touchdowns as a rookie in 2019, and I’d expect him to surpass that number this season.

Conclusion: At their current ADPs, Smith-Schuster and Hardman are better fantasy values than Moore and Valdes-Scantling. Of course, if you have just one Chief on your fantasy roster, you want it to be Kelce.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 51

Jebron's Lame
2d ago

So much trash has been spread that ppl actually believe that Hill was the entire Chiefs team. Far from it. We have the most feared QB in the NFL

Reply(17)
11
SpeedMe
2d ago

Go for the Super Bowl again Mr. Mahomes you are my second team but I cheer for y’all Jose is hard the Saints are first in my heart I am a hooded fan till I die⚜️⚜️⚜️

Reply(1)
4
Maxwell Holmquist
1d ago

same angle as Rodgers and the Packers Spread the ball around. Protects against injuries and keeps the defense guessing...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Chiefs Qb#Wr56 Mecole Hardman
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Reportedly Underwent Offseason Procedure

Matthew Stafford is now 34 years old; he wasn't bound to stay healthy forever. The veteran NFL quarterback reportedly underwent an offseason procedure to help fix some issues with his elbow. Matthew Stafford underwent an offseason elbow procedure to fix elbow pain he dealt with during the 2021 season. The...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game

The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
NFL
College Football HQ

Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

95K+
Followers
39K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy