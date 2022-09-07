ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Netflix's Teletubbies Reboot, Pennyworth Trailer and More

By Vlada Gelman
 2 days ago
Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back, with a celebrity friend in tow: Netflix will debut a new Teletubbies series, narrated by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vet Tituss Burgess, on Monday, Nov. 14.

Each episode features new original songs and follows the quartet “on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series,” per the official description. (Check out a poster below.)

Netflix’s update is the second Teletubbies reboot, following the original series run from 1997-2001 and the revival that aired in the U.S. on Nick Jr. from 2015-2018.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular , hosted by Will Arnett and featuring special guest appearances by Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines and Finesse Mitchell, will air over Dec. 19-21 at 8/7c each night on Fox.

* The Challenge: Untold History , a six-part documentary series chronicling the reality competition show’s conception, evolution, and legacy will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 pm on MTV. Two new episodes will premiere each week for three weeks. Watch the trailer here .

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Pennyworth Season 3 (aka Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler ), which premieres Thursday, Oct. 6 with its first three episodes:

* Amazon Freevee has released a trailer for the YA series High School , based on recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin’s memoir of the same name. The show premieres with its first four episodes on Friday, Oct. 14, with two additional episodes debuting each Friday.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

TVLine

Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix

Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
TVLine

How to Watch Days of Our Lives Once It Leaves NBC to Stream on Peacock

The sands are still slipping through that hourglass, but now in a new, streaming-only home, as the iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives moves from NBC to the Peacock streaming service. Here’s how you can keep tabs on life in Salem USA. Days of Our Lives will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12, thus ending its 57-year run on NBC. New episodes, released every weekday, will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which typically costs $4.99 per month — though a fall promotion running throughout the month of September slashes the Premium rate to just $1.99/month...
TVLine

Which SNL Exit Stings Most? What Was the Week's Wildest Wig? Does LOTR's Finrod Look Like Bowie? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Animal Kingdom, Stargirl , Harley Quinn and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power! 1 | Did Fergie joining Jack Harlow on stage at the VMAs for “First Class” feel a bit like Girls5eva appearing with Lil Stinker on The Tonight Show? 2 | Why did Animal Kingdom saddle Leila George with that questionable Ellen Barkin-as-Smurf wig in the series finale? Wouldn’t Julia’s very pregnant belly have sufficed to let us know that several months had passed?...
LaTanya Richardson Says It's 'Easier' to Give Samuel L. Jackson Directing Notes Over Dinner

LaTanya Richardson Jackson is both wife and colleague to Samuel L. Jackson as the two prepare to open the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson. The actress and director, 72, is at the helm of the August Wilson play, which stars her husband, 73, alongside actor and former football pro John David Washington (who is also the son of Denzel Washington) and The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Benedict Society's Return, Morning Show Casting and More

The Mysterious Benedict Society will embark on a new adventure when Season 2 premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Disney+. In the upcoming season, “Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale), embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale),” reads the official synopsis. “When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Kristen Schaal) have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict...
TVLine

Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit

DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
TVLine

Bridget Regan Joins Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters as Wicked DJ

Hot off her crowd-pleasing appearance at this year’s ClexaCon, Bridget Regan has booked a recurring role on The Winchesters, The CW’s Supernatural prequel series debuting this fall. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles) and premiering Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c, The Winchesters promises to tell “the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (played by Drake Rodger) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.” The cast for the 1970s-set drama also includes Nida Khurshid (For the People),  Demetria McKinney (Motherland:...
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
TVLine

Reasonable Doubt: First Trailer for Scandal-ous Hulu Drama Asks, 'Can a Lawyer Love Criminals...?'

“At the end of the day, I… love… criminals.” Those are some provocative words, even more so coming out of the mouth of Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, the criminal defense attorney at the heart of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt legal drama (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 27). Watch the full trailer above. In the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective (an initiative to create “culturally specific, wildly entertaining content”), Emayatzy Corinealdi (Ballers, Hand of God) stars as the aforementioned Jax, a high-powered criminal defense attorney from Los Angeles who “fiercely bucks the justice system through wild interpretations of the law and sometimes questionable ethics, all while trying...
TVLine

Star Trek: Picard's Final Season Gets Premiere Date — See Jean-Luc Reunite With His Enterprise Pals in New Teaser

Ah… it feels just like old times in a new sneak peek at Star Trek: Picard‘s final season. Paramount+ unveiled a new teaser for the upcoming third and final season, along with a premiere date: Season 3 will debut Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, with new episodes airing weekly. The announcements were made by series star Patrick Stewart himself at the annual “Star Trek Day” celebration on Thursday. In the teaser, Jean-Luc gets a distress call from his old flame Dr. Beverly Crusher: “We need your help.” We see what looks like Starfleet headquarters crumbling into rubble (!) as Jean-Luc consults with his...
TVLine

She-Hulk BTS Photos Reveal How Tatiana Maslany Became a 6-Foot-7 Dance Partner for Megan Thee Stallion

If you’ve been wanting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of She-Hulk‘s dance party with new client Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil has come through. As TVLine previously reported, The Good Place alum Jamil, who co-stars as superpowered influencer Titania on the weeks-old Disney+ series, played a role in the rapper’s supposed-to-be-a-surprise appearance in Episode 3. (tl;dr An Asgardian shapeshifter catfished Jen Walters’ former coworker Dennis into dating “Megan Thee Stallion.”) “We knew that for that story, we needed a famous, beautiful, successful woman,” head writer/executive producer Jessica Gao told TVLine of the guest-casting. “We were going through all the possibilities… but...
TVLine

The Good Fight Creators: The Series Finale Will Be 'Cataclysmic'

The Good Fight‘s last episode ever will not be all sunshine and rainbows. Far from it, in fact. “It’s a cataclysmic episode that takes on a lot of violence,” series co-creator/EP Robert King reveals to TVLine. “There’s a lot going on. It doesn’t treat itself like a last episode, even though it features a lot of the touchstones that you need from a last episode.” Asked whether the series finale — which is slated to drop on Paramount+ on Nov. 10 — was crafted as a conclusion to The Good Fight or the entire 13-year Good franchise (which includes CBS’ The Good Wife),...
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy: Watch First Footage From Ellen Pompeo-Lite Season 19

Ellen Pompeo may be appearing in fewer Grey’s Anatomy episodes this season but she will not be MIA for the premiere. We know this because ABC on Tuesday unveiled the first footage from Season 19’s opening hour (airing Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9/8c) and Meredith is very much in it. (Watch the video above.) As TVLine reported earlier this month, Pompeo, who last January extended her deal with the venerable ABC medical drama through Season 19, will continue to narrate the show but will only appear in a “limited capacity” — said to be just eight episodes (or less than half of the roughly 20-23 that will...
TVLine

The Home Economics Crew Is on the (Galaxy's) Edge in Fun Season 3 Promo

The Force is strong with the Home Economics gang in a new, out-of-this-world promo for Season 3 of the ABC comedy. In the Home Economics season opener, which is titled “Mickey Ears, $19.99” and airs Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9:30/8:30c, Tom (played by Topher Grace) finds out that Connor (Jimmy Tarro) is his new boss, which threatens to ruin Marina’s (Karla Souza) perfectly planned trip to the Happiest Place on Earth aka the Disneyland Resort in California. #CorporateSynergy In fact, as suggested by the exclusive promo above, Tom might vent about his new boss by way of some lightsaber dueling at the...
TVLine

Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power Star Breaks Down Galadriel's 'Big Move' in the Double-Episode Premiere

Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first two episodes. Proceed accordingly.   Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) had a shot at heaven and chose not to take it? That’s a bold move. In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s double-episode premiere on Thursday, we met the elven commander in the northern reaches of Middle-earth searching for any last remnants of the Dark Lord Morgoth or his apprentice Sauron. But with an exhausted crew and the High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) gently urging her to finally put an end to...
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Season 4 DVD Gag Reel Is Full of Aloha-ha-has — Watch

Jay Hernandez nearly takes Perdita Weeks’ eye out, Tim Kang grapples with a suitcase and Amy Hill has a tough break, all as part of TVLine’s exclusive peek at the Magnum P.I. Season 4 gag reel. The rollicking round-up of foul-ups, bleeps and blunders, seen above, is but one of the special features to be found on the Magnum P.I.: The Fourth Season DVD set, which arrives next Tuesday, Sept. 13 (and is available here for pre-order). The five-disc collection features all 20 episodes from the island drama’s latest season (which turned out to be its farewell run on CBS), plus the...
