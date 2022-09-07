Read full article on original website
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 8-11)
Jam for Justice returns to House of Blues and Cleveland Museum of Art hosts annual Chalk Festival
The Black Keys, Berea Arts Fest and 18 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
Most of summer might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun events taking place before fall arrives. Here’s 20 interesting things to do across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Jimmy Eat World with Charly Bliss.
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Yeah, summer coming to an end sucks. The cold is coming and it'll be here before we know it. But summer being over isn't all bad. In fact, there are some extremely annoying things about summer. It's hot. And that's just the start.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
Cedar Point to host spud-tacular fresh-cut-fries event
SANDUSKY— For over 75 years, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been at the root of the park experience, drawing fans from all across the globe to savor the hand-cut, freshly-prepared potatoes. To celebrate its humble spud, Cedar Point will host the first-ever “Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest,” beginning Fry-day, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
PHOTOS: ‘Octagon’ home listed in Lake County
A unique home listing in Northeast Ohio is gaining a lot of attention.
See which 25 Cleveland restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
Lottery winner in Ohio: Winning ticket worth $500,000 sold in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $500,000 richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Lucky For Life lottery game from the drawing on Thursday, Sept. 8. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Discount Drug Mart store in Elyria. The winner matched five numbers – only missing the top prize by failing to match the Lucky Ball. The winning ticket’s numbers were picked by the player.
Ohio's Cedar Point permanently shuts down one of its premier thrill rides
Cedar Point in Sandusky is permanently grounding what was the fastest and tallest roller coaster in the world when it debuted 19 years ago – the Top Thrill Dragster. In a park-produced video in 2013, Cedar Point's communications director Tony Clark shouted over the noise of the Top Thrill Dragster, saying it's been giving millions and millions of riders a 17 second side ride at 120 miles an hour. That video celebrated Top Thrill Dragster’s 10th anniversary.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
One of the Tremont Bathhouse Homes Just Hit the Market for $502,000
In Tremont, this home (1120 Auburn Avenue) is part of the old Tremont Bathhouses, which are now six luxury homes in the heart of one of Cleveland's best neighborhoods. In addition to the awesome interior, the home comes with gardens, making for the perfect urban oasis. This home is listed...
You can book a cheap flight from Akron to Vegas — but there are a few catches
Starting next month, you can fly nonstop to Las Vegas from Akron-Canton Airport on a "low-fare, high flex" airline. On Oct. 6, Breeze Airways will begin offering nonstop flights from the Akron airport (CAK) to Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada (LAS), according to a news release.
