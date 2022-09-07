ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Northeast Ohio#Rock Roll#Cleveland Metroparks Zoo#Christkindl Market#Cleveland Museum Of Art#Floating World#Front International 2022#Better World Eccentrics#Chinese
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Cedar Point to host spud-tacular fresh-cut-fries event

SANDUSKY— For over 75 years, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been at the root of the park experience, drawing fans from all across the globe to savor the hand-cut, freshly-prepared potatoes. To celebrate its humble spud, Cedar Point will host the first-ever “Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest,” beginning Fry-day, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

Lottery winner in Ohio: Winning ticket worth $500,000 sold in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $500,000 richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Lucky For Life lottery game from the drawing on Thursday, Sept. 8. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Discount Drug Mart store in Elyria. The winner matched five numbers – only missing the top prize by failing to match the Lucky Ball. The winning ticket’s numbers were picked by the player.
ELYRIA, OH
wyso.org

Ohio's Cedar Point permanently shuts down one of its premier thrill rides

Cedar Point in Sandusky is permanently grounding what was the fastest and tallest roller coaster in the world when it debuted 19 years ago – the Top Thrill Dragster. In a park-produced video in 2013, Cedar Point's communications director Tony Clark shouted over the noise of the Top Thrill Dragster, saying it's been giving millions and millions of riders a 17 second side ride at 120 miles an hour. That video celebrated Top Thrill Dragster’s 10th anniversary.
SANDUSKY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

One of the Tremont Bathhouse Homes Just Hit the Market for $502,000

In Tremont, this home (1120 Auburn Avenue) is part of the old Tremont Bathhouses, which are now six luxury homes in the heart of one of Cleveland's best neighborhoods. In addition to the awesome interior, the home comes with gardens, making for the perfect urban oasis. This home is listed...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy