RAW: Fatal shooting outside Minneapolis bar captured on video
A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon in Minneapolis during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, left one person dead and two injured. Surveillance video captured the shooting, on which you can hear nearly 20 gunshots. Here's a breakdown of what happens in the video: - 0:00 - A white vehicle drives by the bar. - 0:25 - Gunshots ring out - 0:29 - People start fleeing - 0:30 - Gray vehicle speeds off - 0:32 - More gunshots are fired - 0:36 - More gunshots are fired - 0:40 - Gunshots still being fired - 1:05 - Truck that's been parked near the bar drives forward - 1:11 - Surveillance video gets a bit choppy, and remains choppy for the duration of the video - 1:15 - White truck drives by - 2:22 - Law enforcement lights are visible in the frame - 4:10 - Vehicles continue to leave the nearby parking lot - 5:45 - Crowds gather outside the bar, numerous vehicles on the street - 7:39 - What looks like crime scene tap is being put up outside the bar and across the street.
"These are our babies. I'm tired of funerals": 9 shot within 5 hours, 2 fatally
Brooklyn Park Deploys Latest Crosswalk Technology Near Champlin Park HS
Brooklyn Park is deploying a first-of-its kind system in the city to keep pedestrians safe. Flashing lights, officially called “rectangular rapid flashing beacons” or RRFBs, are now installed at the crosswalk on 109th Avenue between Champlin Park High School and Jackson Middle School. City officials say they will...
Man who repelled 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain is rescued
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Fire Department rescued a man who repelled 85 feet down a storm drain shaft and got stuck early Friday. The fire department responded to 2nd Avenue South and Washington Avenue South at 2:34 a.m. Friday to a report of a man who went down the drain shaft behind a fenced-in area and got stuck, but wasn't hurt.
Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings
Police investigating after shots fired near school bus stop in Crystal
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Crystal police are investigating after shots were fired near a school bus stop where Robbinsdale Cooper students had been dropped off. According to a press release from Crystal Police, the shots were fired in the area of 38th and Adair Avenues just after 4 p.m. Wednesday after students had gotten off the bus. Police say there were no injuries, however, there were several shell casings found in the area.
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul
Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Wednesday filed charges against the Minneapolis man accused in the quintuple shooting that left three people dead last week in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul. Antonio D. Wright, 41, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of...
Two shot dead as gunfire erupts overnight in Minneapolis
One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
Police detain 1 after shots fired and car crashes in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person has been detained after shots were fired in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening.The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue. Officers in the area heard shots being fired, and shortly after two vehicles were seen fleeing at high speeds.A short distance away, police found one of the vehicles had crashed and was abandoned.A resident told police they saw one of the occupants drop an object in their neighbor's yard. Police found a firearm where the neighbor directed them.They also found and detained one person.Though shell casings were found in the street, police were not able to find any victims or damage to nearby property.The incident remains under investigation.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Apple River stabbing: Suspect Nicolae Miu pleads not guilty
(FOX 9) - The man charged in the fatal stabbing on the Apple River in July has pleaded not guilty. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, was arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 8. Miu, who appeared in court via video, pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, Minnesota, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the July 30 incident on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin.
Woman shot in head outside Minneapolis smoke shop, witnesses say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was hurt after a witness said she was shot in the head outside the Loon Smoke Shop in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at 4:07 p.m. near Lyndale Avenue South and 25th Street West, where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Brooklyn Park neighbors want action on growing colony of stray cats
In Brooklyn Park, a colony of feral cats has quickly grown in size and made itself at home in a quiet neighborhood. Things are now so bad that Brooklyn Park Police are asking homeowners to call them if they notice where the cats are congregating.
Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota's capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded, officials say. Police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul, authorities said.
Police: Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of 3 in St. Paul
St. Paul Police say they've arrested a suspect in this weekend's triple fatal shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The department says officers and FBI agents took a 41-year-old Minneapolis man into custody Wednesday in Chicago. Ramsey County prosecutors have yet to file charges. Two other people were wounded in the...
Career arsonist, ‘Backdraft Al,’ dies from overdose
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Alan Theodore Enger, a notorious arsonist who terrorized Twin Cities’ neighborhoods over four decades, died two months ago from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamines. He was 57. Known to arson investigators as ‘Backdraft Al,’ there were no published obituaries noting his passing and...
