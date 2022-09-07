Read full article on original website
Dozens Face Unemployment In Wake Of TRU Colors' Closure
Soon, dozens of people who work for TRU Colors will be out of a job. Operations at the brewery, which employed active gang members, were expected to close Friday, its CEO George Taylor announced Wednesday. With just two days to look for new opportunities before being unemployed, employees – especially...
Despite Other Options, Bank Chooses To Branch Out In Wilmington
Wilmington-headquartered Live Oak Bank could have grown somewhere else, even somewhere outside North Carolina. And bank officials anticipate that Live Oak's reach will do just that. “We have 30 lenders in other towns throughout the United States. And we have an office in Dallas; we have an office in Santa...
Genesis Block Targets Contract Conversion with MED Week Event at The Wilson Center
Genesis Block is partnering with Cape Fear Community College to present Converting Conversations to Contracts for the 8th Annual Cape Fear Minority Enterprise Development Week. The schedule of events begins on Monday, October 3 and ends Friday, October 7. Genesis Block Converting Conversations to Contracts, will bring together some of the region's largest businesses and organizations in order to connect diverse owned companies with contracting opportunities.
OPINION: TRU Colors-The Cost Of Change
Editor’s Note: On Wednesday, TRU Colors’ CEO and founder George Taylor announced in a statement that the brewery, which employs active gang members, will close Friday. Click here to read coverage of the announcement. Below is the full statement. I spent the past 7 years working closely with...
Nominations For Real Estate Awards Due In October
A local chapter of a national commercial real estate organization is seeking entries for its annual awards program. Cape Fear Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) announced that it's seeking submissions and nominations for its fifth annual Awards of Excellence. The awards recognize excellence and leadership in commercial real estate throughout the Cape Fear Region, including the city of Wilmington and the counties of New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Onslow, Duplin, Sampson, Columbus and Bladen, a news release stated.
CEO: TRU Colors To Cease Operations
TRU Colors, the Wilmington brewery that employs rival active gang members, will permanently shutter operations Friday, CEO George Taylor announced Wednesday. He did not immediately say how many employees the TRU Colors closure will affect. The company said it had about 80 employees late last year in a directory of area breweries compiled by the Greater Wilmington Business Journal.
