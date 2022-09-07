Read full article on original website
CATS sees significant drop in missed trips following route changes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System has made changes to several bus routes to make up for the staffing challenges it faces. This meant reducing service on 20% of its routes. The changes started on August 15. The agency tells WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre they are seeing positive...
Carolina Renaissance Festival holding job fair Sept. 10
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hear ye, hear ye: if you love the Carolina Renaissance Festival and want to earn some extra money, you've got a chance to do so. Festival organizers are holding a job fair at the festival fairgrounds in Huntersville on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon until 2 p.m. for those interested in a medieval side hustle. They are looking for 350 seasonal employees to sell turkey legs and ale, greet guests and handle other key duties for the festival's duration. Hourly pay ranges from $14-16 per hour, and it includes free admission to share with friends and family.
Carowinds hosted 'Job Fair of the Carolinas' on Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, Carowinds hosted the Job Fair of the Carolinas, with over 40 employers looking for qualified candidates. An in-person event, the job fair was the result of a collaboration between NCWorks and SC Works. Job openings were available in a variety of sectors, including healthcare,...
WCNC
Enjoy and Experience "Spa-tober" and more in Florida
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. While summer may be winding down, many people may be looking for a getaway to relax and rejuvenate between the back-to-school hustle and bustle and before the busy holiday season begins.
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
WCNC
VERIFY: Answering your booster questions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the new COVID-19 booster rolls out, we have received a lot of questions from viewers. This new booster by Pfizer and Moderna is aimed at the Omicron variant. Mecklenburg County officials tell WCNC is the one most people in our area are contracting. OUR SOURCES:
WCNC
Next level pet care at Passionate Paws Animal Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to our fur babies, animal care is a top priority. This morning. Doctor Susan Bonilla joined us from Passionate Paws Animal Hospital. While many pet owners...
WCNC
Decreasing the equal pay gap
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Career and Development Consultant Latesha Byrd joined Charlotte Today to talk about a subject that has been debated for decades- pay equality. First it’s important to note the day that commemorates this issue which is "Equal pay day" and this day essentially acknowledges that women do not get paid as much as men in the workplace. Each demographic also faces their own issues when it comes to inequality in pay. Transparency is very important when it comes to pay. Companies should be straightforward when it comes to pay. Byrd says her company Perfeqta suggests companies perform a pay equity audit. This assesses the pay between various demographics and notes the gaps. They should then fix those gaps between the groups. For more information, you can go online to GoPerfeqta.com.
WCNC
Back to School with The Good Feet Store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s back to school time! The perfect time to talk with Melanie Thompson, Store Manager from The Good Feet Store about their premium arch supports for kids and adults.
Return date announced for in-person learning at West Rowan Middle
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Students and staff will soon return to West Rowan Middle School, the district confirmed Friday. The school was forced to implement remote learning last month after mold was found in HVAC units. District leaders said the current return plan allows time for cleaning and sanitization...
WCNC
Charlotte tool bank loans tools, supplies to charities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Community Tool Bank is a nonprofit organization that loans tools and equipment to Charlotte-area charities. "We have over 19,000 tools and special event items available for our charitable partners to borrow from," Maureen Krueger, the executive director of the Charlotte Community Tool Bank, told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle during a visit Wednesday.
WCNC
Ways to honor Sept. 11 victims in the Charlotte area this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we remember the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later, Charlotte-area organizations will host events this weekend to honor the victims. To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will include a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The AutoFair will take place Sept. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket pricing and more here.
WBTV
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
wraltechwire.com
Where the tech jobs are surging: Charlotte 10th, Raleigh 23rd in new study
CHARLOTTE – Employers in Charlotte and Raleigh are continuing to seek talented technology workers, with the Charlotte job market showing a dramatic increase in the number of technology job postings, according to a new report from recruiting website Dice.com. The report, which tracked 25 U.S. cities and regions, found...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Having the State’s Largest Garage Sale
Are you a fan of garage sales? Well, South Carolina is gearing up to have their largest garage sale Saturday, September 10, 2022. The South Carolina garage sale is making its return in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission is FREE and it is your chance to find some great hidden gems to add to your home.
WCNC
Stay healthy this season with these tips from Avance Care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Avance Care sponsored and participated in Charlotte Pride this year. This event holds a dear place in Dr. Brown's heart, as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ Community. It was great timing, too...
A Charlotte educator is the youngest principal in his school’s history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The motto at Movement School—a public charter--is preparing a new generation of leaders, and the man at the center of leading this goal for these middle schoolers is Principal Kenneth Gorham. Gorham took over Movement Middle as principal for the 2022-2023 school year. As the...
Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Fast Food Workers Share Things They Want Customers to Know
I saw recently Buzzfeed featured a few Charlotte fast food employees on one of their threads. Some Charlotte fast food workers shared things they want their customers to know. If you’ve ever worked in the fast food industry, there are probably lots of secrets you wish your customers knew, right? These fast food workers sure did, and shared what they really want customers to know with “Buzzfeed.”
WCNC
