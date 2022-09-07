CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Career and Development Consultant Latesha Byrd joined Charlotte Today to talk about a subject that has been debated for decades- pay equality. First it’s important to note the day that commemorates this issue which is "Equal pay day" and this day essentially acknowledges that women do not get paid as much as men in the workplace. Each demographic also faces their own issues when it comes to inequality in pay. Transparency is very important when it comes to pay. Companies should be straightforward when it comes to pay. Byrd says her company Perfeqta suggests companies perform a pay equity audit. This assesses the pay between various demographics and notes the gaps. They should then fix those gaps between the groups. For more information, you can go online to GoPerfeqta.com.

