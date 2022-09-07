ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Community Impact Houston

Friendswood High School completes construction on preschool run by student-teachers

Friendswood High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 8 celebrating the completion of construction on Little Mustangs Preschool, which will be run by FHS students. (Courtesy Friendswood ISD) Friendswood High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 8 celebrating the completion of construction on Little Mustangs Preschool. LMP, a laboratory early...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
CBS DFW

Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks has died following a medical emergency

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks has died, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees announced Friday night.The board said Hicks' life ended unexpectedly on Friday after a medical emergency."Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact on the staff and students of Northwest ISD, and we will miss him dearly," a statement from the board said. "Many of you quickly came to appreciate his kindness and earnestness, traits that made him an excellent leader and friend. Our board is focused on supporting the Hicks family at this time as well as the students, staff and families of Northwest ISD."There will be grief counselors available at schools for those who need assistance coping with the loss.Northwest ISD will share additional information and commemorative arrangements as they become available.
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
