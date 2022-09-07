NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks has died, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees announced Friday night.The board said Hicks' life ended unexpectedly on Friday after a medical emergency."Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact on the staff and students of Northwest ISD, and we will miss him dearly," a statement from the board said. "Many of you quickly came to appreciate his kindness and earnestness, traits that made him an excellent leader and friend. Our board is focused on supporting the Hicks family at this time as well as the students, staff and families of Northwest ISD."There will be grief counselors available at schools for those who need assistance coping with the loss.Northwest ISD will share additional information and commemorative arrangements as they become available.

