Friendswood High School completes construction on preschool run by student-teachers
Friendswood High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 8 celebrating the completion of construction on Little Mustangs Preschool, which will be run by FHS students. (Courtesy Friendswood ISD) Friendswood High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 8 celebrating the completion of construction on Little Mustangs Preschool. LMP, a laboratory early...
Rockwall High School Senior Cheer Spotlight: Hope Perryman
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 9, 2022) Rockwall High School senior Hope Perryman is a Varsity cheerleader and member of the National Honor Society. She has earned the 6A All State Award this year, as well as the All-American title with the National Cheer Association three years in a row while cheering for RHS.
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
Security measures at football stadiums differ at Keller ISD, Northwest ISD
Fans packed into the Keller ISD Athletic Complex for the Indians' season opener Sept.1. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) High school football games bring out plenty of fans to stadiums at Keller ISD and Northwest ISD, and both school districts have different security measures in place to keep fans and student-athletes safe.
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks has died following a medical emergency
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Northwest ISD Superintendent Dr. David Hicks has died, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees announced Friday night.The board said Hicks' life ended unexpectedly on Friday after a medical emergency."Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact on the staff and students of Northwest ISD, and we will miss him dearly," a statement from the board said. "Many of you quickly came to appreciate his kindness and earnestness, traits that made him an excellent leader and friend. Our board is focused on supporting the Hicks family at this time as well as the students, staff and families of Northwest ISD."There will be grief counselors available at schools for those who need assistance coping with the loss.Northwest ISD will share additional information and commemorative arrangements as they become available.
