whvoradio.com
I24 Closed At KY/TN Line Friday Night/Saturday Morning
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the westbound lanes of Interstate-24 at the Tennessee state line will be closed Friday night/Saturday morning for a few hours. Officials say crews will be working to repair the damaged guardrail at the west fork of the Red River Bridge. Westbound traffic is already limited to...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
Kentucky tornado recovery assisted with $95.7 million in aid
Nine months after the devastating December 10 tornadoes, disaster recovery is still ongoing. Those affected by the tornadoes have received $95.7 million in approved federal assistance.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Main Street Wreck
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 60-year-old Virgilio Pinelo of Parson, Tennessee, was southbound when he changed lanes and hit a van driven by 73-year-old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville. A passenger in Pyle’s...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear: More than $200M in disaster assistance for western Ky. victims to date
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on western Kentucky tornado recovery, Hunger Action Month and an award to plug orphan wells in his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, Sept. 8. Western Kentucky tornado update. “Soon we will recognize the nine-month anniversary of the December 10-11 tornadoes. As we...
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
whvoradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
whvoradio.com
Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County
A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
WKYT 27
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
Travel trailers begin arriving to house eastern Kentucky flood victims
Temporary housing is arriving in eastern Kentucky and more is on the way.
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
wevv.com
Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties
Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County. The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound at the 59-mile marker when it struck a deer. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The...
14news.com
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sparks fly at Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting over transfer of funds
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Controversy and confusion again casts a shadow over Marshall County politics. At this week's Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Executive Kevin Neal asked to move an additional $20,000 from his budget into a fund for legal expenses. However, commissioners ultimately shot the action down. According to...
whopam.com
Driver fatigue likely a factor in Bypass accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on the Eagle Way Bypass near Keeton Drive. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 26-year old Edward Wilks of Hopkinsville was eastbound on Keeton crossing the Bypass and he entered the path of a northbound SUV operated by 44-year old Monica Roberts of Cadiz and their vehicles collided.
wevv.com
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
WTVQ
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
whvoradio.com
State of the Community: A Look At Law Enforcement
The three top law enforcement officials in Christian County says they strive for transparency and making the county as safe as possible, which means refocusing resources sometimes. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond, Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner, and Oak Grove Police Chief Dennis Cunningham answered questions for nearly two hundred...
wpsdlocal6.com
60th annual banana festival kicking off in Fulton and South Fulton
FULTON, KY — A banana eating contests, a bake-off, a parade, a doggy pageant, and even a 1-ton banana pudding — find all of this and more at the 60th annual banana festival in Fulton, KY. The week-long festival runs from September 9 - 17 in Fulton, KY...
