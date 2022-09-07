Billy Gene Huff, 81, of Batesville passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Batesville. He was born on June 9, 1941, in Batesville. He was the son of Bill and Myrtle Bales Huff. He was Regional Manager for Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Batesville for over 44 years. He was also a lifelong member of the Eastside Pentecostal Church of Batesville where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher for over 60 years. He was honored to serve as a lay speaker in several churches locally and some that were far away. Billy was also a member of Gideon’s International and a past member of the Southside Kiwanis. He enjoyed working in his yard, as well as hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family where his love ran the deepest.

