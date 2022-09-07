Read full article on original website
Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan.
Michigan could be taking the next step toward a future of clean energy under legislation
Stakeholders offered a slew of support during a Wednesday Senate Energy and Technology Committee meeting for legislation to increase the use of solar energy as Michigan tries to move toward a clean energy future. Supporting testimony at the meeting discussed why community involvement and additional tax revenue were valuable components...
Millions in Pro-Whitmer spending gives Michigan Democrats the advertising edge this fall
An onslaught of advertising is coming, according to ad tracking totals from the firm AdImpact provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network to MLive. Despite the $55 million that’s been spent on Michigan airwaves, there’s still another $89 million worth of airtime reserved between now and Nov. 8, the general election — and likely more to come.
Skubick: Abortion rights on ballot brings huge ramifications
Michigan's highest court has cleared the way for voters to decide if they want to make abortions legal in the state.
Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so. The court sided Thursday with...
Governor Whitmer directs Inflation Reduction Act provisions to Michiganders
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive harnessing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce prescription drug prices for Michiganders.
The abortion rights amendment made Michigan's ballot. Here's exactly what it says
Following a dramatic path to a statewide vote, an abortion rights proposal in Michigan has officially secured a spot on this fall's ballot. The Reproductive Freedom for All proposal filed a record number of signatures to qualify for the ballot. But two Republicans on the Board of State Canvassers initially refused to certify it, raising concerns about alleged formatting issues petition opponents argued rendered the form used to collect signatures defective.
shelbycountypost.com
Indiana receives federal approval to continue extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue its practice of extending postpartum coverage for Hoosiers receiving Medicaid during pregnancy from 60 days to one year. Indiana has been providing this extended coverage since April; today’s federal announcement...
wgvunews.org
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference. The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the board to put it on the Nov. 8 ballot. The board is comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans. The Republicans had voted no last week, effectively killing the proposal with a 2-2 tie. Supporters had submitted more than 750,000 signatures, easily clearing the minimum needed to get on the ballot.
Tudor Dixon agrees to Oct. 13 debate with Gretchen Whitmer
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has agreed to debate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Oct. 13 on WOOD TV in Grand Rapids, the candidate wrote on Twitter Thursday. In late August, Whitmer’s campaign announced, apparently impromptu, that she had agreed to debates on Oct. 13 and 25. Since then Dixon’s camp has argued there should be an earlier debate before ballots are in the hands of absentee voters at the end of September.
wgvunews.org
Epic-MRA poll results: Michigan gun control
Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 registered Michigan voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. The topic; gun safety laws and curbing gun violence. Two-thirds of respondents supported stricter gun safety laws. The survey identified 13 gun safety proposals with a majority of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, gun owners, CPL license holders and NRA members supported eight of the 13 measures.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan high court sends voting rights proposal to November ballot
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court says a ballot proposal to expand voting rights and voting access in the state should be on the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote last Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. The result was appealed, sending the matter to the state’s high court.
Lawsuit wants to 're-run' 2020 election, voting experts say claims don't add up
A federal lawsuit filed Friday against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calls for Michigan to “re-run” the 2020 presidential election over unproven and debunked claims of election fraud nearly two years after Michigan voters elected now-President Joe Biden by more than 150,000 votes. In...
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session
The evening before Michigan's state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers -- warning them about "bad stuff happening" during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
WLUC
Interior Department removes offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Department of the Interior announced Friday that the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features featuring the offensive term “squaw.”. The final vote completes the last step in the historic efforts to remove a term...
dbusiness.com
Report: Health Care is Michigan’s Largest Private-sector Employer, Loss of 11K Jobs
The health care industry directly employed nearly 572,000 Michigan residents in 2020, according to a new report issued by the Partnership for Michigan’s Health, a consortium of Lansing-based medical organizations. The partnership’s report states health care continues to be the largest private-sector employer in the state despite staffing losses...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll results show where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, election protocols -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, expanding early voting. Most Michigan voters support increasing the time frame for in-person voting and...
Michigan gov. candidates Whitmer, Dixon to go head-to-head in October debate — here's what you need to know
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has agreed to debate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the race for Michigan’s top office next month.
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate Matt DePerno
A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.
