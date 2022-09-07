Apple Unveils New iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra And Long-Awaited AirPods Pro 2

Apple ’s long-awaited September event came with some big surprises. The popular tech brand announced a new iPhone, multiple new Apple Watches and the new Apple AirPods Pro, with most items available for pre-order now. Here’s a breakdown of each new Apple product unveiled and when they’re available for pre-order.

Apple Watch Series 8

Similar to previous Apple Watch generations, you’ll be able to track your calories, check your heart rate, take an EKG reading and even measure blood oxygen levels. New features include a temperature sensor, designed specifically with women in mind. Apple says the new temperature sensor can accurately tell when the wearer is ovulating, by checking any changes in wrist temperature overnight. It’ll even be able to track any menstrual cycle deviations, that can easily be shared with your health care provider.

Apple’s newest watch also features Crash Detection — which can tell if you’ve been in a severe car crash. From there, your watch will automatically call emergency hotlines to help you out.

Apple is even launching WatchOS9, featuring a new low-power mode for up to 36 hours of battery.

Pre-order Apple Watch Series 8 today, available September 16.

Apple Watch SE

Apple’s famous starter smartwatch gets a second generation. You’ll still be able to track your heart rate and calorie count, but the new gen features Crash Detection too — similar to the Series 8. It’s also 20% faster than before, according to Apple.

Pre-order Apple Watch SE today, available September 16.

Apple Watch Ultra

The most rugged sports Apple Watch is here — both corrosion-resistant and impact resistant. It’s got the widest Apple Watch display yet and features a new ‘Action’ button which can be customized.

Its battery life is set to last up to 36 hours (60 hours starting this fall after a power saver update) and the Watch features a new Night Mode — which turns the display into a glowing red making it easier to read in the dark. There are also two speakers and three microphones if you’re looking for better-sounding calls no matter where you are.

Other features include a newly built compass app with more precision and a built-in siren if you’re ever caught in a dangerous situation. Plus, it can be used for recreation diving or scuba diving, up to a depth of 40 meters. (Stay tuned for the new Oceanic+ app coming this fall, which takes advantage of the fact that the watch can be officially used as a dive computer and gauge).

Apple says it’s built for extreme sports lovers and endurance athletes and made to resist the most unconventional weather conditions. Each watch also comes with a newly designed band.

Pre-order now, available September 23rd.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Built with the H2 chip, a low distortion audio driver and personalized spatial audio, the new AirPods Pro is designed to deliver the best audio suited for you.

Noise-cancelling is upgraded too, with Apple saying the newer versions can cut out double the sound from the original AirPods Pro.

Transparency mode gets an adaptive upgrade, meaning your earbuds will automatically adjust for construction noises, even with this mode on.

Battery life now lasts up to 30 hours and Apple is even introducing a new extra small ear tip for a better fit on most ears.

Pre-orders are available on September 9.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus

With a larger Super Retina display, updated thermal performance, and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, the new iPhones pack greater power than before.

The iPhone 14 will be available in five colors — Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Product (RED) — and features an upgraded camera, made for snapping memories in low-light conditions. There’s even ‘action mode’ available for video, which will keep your shot stable even if you’re moving.

The new Apple smartphone also features new safety features, including being able to connect to communication satellites to let emergency responders know where you are.

The iPhone 14 and following iPhones will also not have an in-built sim tray on US models, instead using eSIM (“digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM”) in future models.

Pre-orders on both models are available starting September 9.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s most powerful new iPhone (the iPhone 14 Pro) introduces the ‘Dynamic Island’ — a black bar located at the top of your new iPhone. This bar shares all kinds of info, consolidating your important notifications and alerts in one place.

It’s also got the new Super Retina XDR display and the latest A16 Bionic chip — made for better power efficiency, especially surrounding battery life. The phone also features an upgraded 48MP camera, which is 65% larger than the iPhone 13 Pro and better for low-light photos.

Pre-orders are available from September 9.

