ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple Unveils New iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra And Long-Awaited AirPods Pro 2

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bUvS_0hluzMyu00

Apple ’s long-awaited September event came with some big surprises. The popular tech brand announced a new iPhone, multiple new Apple Watches and the new Apple AirPods Pro, with most items available for pre-order now. Here’s a breakdown of each new Apple product unveiled and when they’re available for pre-order.

Apple Watch Series 8

Similar to previous Apple Watch generations, you’ll be able to track your calories, check your heart rate, take an EKG reading and even measure blood oxygen levels. New features include a temperature sensor, designed specifically with women in mind. Apple says the new temperature sensor can accurately tell when the wearer is ovulating, by checking any changes in wrist temperature overnight. It’ll even be able to track any menstrual cycle deviations, that can easily be shared with your health care provider.

Apple’s newest watch also features Crash Detection — which can tell if you’ve been in a severe car crash. From there, your watch will automatically call emergency hotlines to help you out.

Apple is even launching WatchOS9, featuring a new low-power mode for up to 36 hours of battery.

Pre-order Apple Watch Series 8 today, available September 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FbKW_0hluzMyu00

Buy Apple Watch Series 8 $399+

Apple Watch SE

Apple’s famous starter smartwatch gets a second generation. You’ll still be able to track your heart rate and calorie count, but the new gen features Crash Detection too — similar to the Series 8. It’s also 20% faster than before, according to Apple.

Pre-order Apple Watch SE today, available September 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUEj2_0hluzMyu00

Buy Apple Watch SE (2) $249+

Apple Watch Ultra

The most rugged sports Apple Watch is here — both corrosion-resistant and impact resistant. It’s got the widest Apple Watch display yet and features a new ‘Action’ button which can be customized.

Its battery life is set to last up to 36 hours (60 hours starting this fall after a power saver update) and the Watch features a new Night Mode — which turns the display into a glowing red making it easier to read in the dark. There are also two speakers and three microphones if you’re looking for better-sounding calls no matter where you are.

Other features include a newly built compass app with more precision and a built-in siren if you’re ever caught in a dangerous situation. Plus, it can be used for recreation diving or scuba diving, up to a depth of 40 meters. (Stay tuned for the new Oceanic+ app coming this fall, which takes advantage of the fact that the watch can be officially used as a dive computer and gauge).

Apple says it’s built for extreme sports lovers and endurance athletes and made to resist the most unconventional weather conditions. Each watch also comes with a newly designed band.

Pre-order now, available September 23rd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezaXI_0hluzMyu00

Buy Apple Watch Ultra $799+

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Built with the H2 chip, a low distortion audio driver and personalized spatial audio, the new AirPods Pro is designed to deliver the best audio suited for you.

Noise-cancelling is upgraded too, with Apple saying the newer versions can cut out double the sound from the original AirPods Pro.

Transparency mode gets an adaptive upgrade, meaning your earbuds will automatically adjust for construction noises, even with this mode on.

Battery life now lasts up to 30 hours and Apple is even introducing a new extra small ear tip for a better fit on most ears.

Pre-orders are available on September 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7u6V_0hluzMyu00

Buy AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $249

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus

With a larger Super Retina display, updated thermal performance, and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, the new iPhones pack greater power than before.

The iPhone 14 will be available in five colors — Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Product (RED) — and features an upgraded camera, made for snapping memories in low-light conditions. There’s even ‘action mode’ available for video, which will keep your shot stable even if you’re moving.

The new Apple smartphone also features new safety features, including being able to connect to communication satellites to let emergency responders know where you are.

The iPhone 14 and following iPhones will also not have an in-built sim tray on US models, instead using eSIM (“digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM”) in future models.

Pre-orders on both models are available starting September 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMsrZ_0hluzMyu00

Buy iPhone 14 Models $799+

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s most powerful new iPhone (the iPhone 14 Pro) introduces the ‘Dynamic Island’ — a black bar located at the top of your new iPhone. This bar shares all kinds of info, consolidating your important notifications and alerts in one place.

It’s also got the new Super Retina XDR display and the latest A16 Bionic chip — made for better power efficiency, especially surrounding battery life. The phone also features an upgraded 48MP camera, which is 65% larger than the iPhone 13 Pro and better for low-light photos.

Pre-orders are available from September 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwpWg_0hluzMyu00

Buy iPhone 14 Pro $999+

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Miraculously Inspires Kanye West to Let Go of ‘All Grudges’

The impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s death cannot be underestimated, apparently. The loss of the long-standing British monarch has inspired Kanye West, of all people, to settle his many beefs. In a new Instagram post this morning, West posted a series of slides reflecting on the Queen’s death at age 96. “Life is precious,” the rapper wrote alongside two vintage photos of Her Majesty. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” It’s currently unclear exactly which grudges the post refers to, or whether West plans to release them for longer than today. The rapper has been involved in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Trump Told White House Team He Needed to Protect ‘Russiagate’ Documents

In his final days in the White House, Donald Trump told top advisers he needed to preserve certain Russia-related documents to keep his enemies from destroying them.  The documents related to the federal investigation into Russian election meddling and alleged collusion with Trump’s campaign. At the end of his presidency, Trump and his team pushed to declassify these so-called “Russiagate” documents, believing they would expose a “Deep State” plot against him.  According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation and another source briefed on the matter, Trump told several people working in and outside the White House that he...
POTUS
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lupe Fiasco
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11

If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Iphone Se#New Iphone#Apple Watches#Ekg#Crash Detection
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro hands-on reactions: here’s what people are saying

Apple’s Far Out event on September 7 was important for a couple of key reasons. First, it gave us a lot of important product announcements. There were plenty of new iPhones to drool over, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We also got to see the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

King Charles III Renews Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘Promise of Life-Long Service’ in Pre-Recorded Speech

The new leader of the British monarchy, King Charles III, mourned the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and pledged to renew her “promise of life-long service” in a pre-recorded address shared Friday, Sept. 9. In the video message, Charles said his mother “was an inspiration and an example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother — for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example.” He added: “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Independent

Apple releases Watch Ultra, an entirely new kind of wearable

Apple has unveiled its ‘Watch Ultra’, an entirely new kind of wearable for the company.The company says it aimed to make the watch the “best sport watch out there”, and that it had worked with a range of extreme athletes – including explorers and ultramarathon runners – to help build the Watch. It includes features aimed at scuba divers, long-distance triathletes and more, it said.The Watch is much bigger and more rugged than the existing Apple Watch, it said. It also includes a range of new features on the inside, aimed at those who are doing extreme activities.Those include an extra “action”...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature

The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review

The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

77K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy