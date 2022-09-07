CHFA utilizes the bonds for affordable housing initiatives in Garfield County. Garfield County has assigned its 2022 private activity bond (PAB) cap (more than $3.4 million) to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) to use toward affordable housing initiatives. The transfer allows CHFA to issue the bonds for single and multi-family projects in Garfield County, including first-time homebuyer loan programs.

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO