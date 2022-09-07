Read full article on original website
Board approves activity bond transfer for housing
CHFA utilizes the bonds for affordable housing initiatives in Garfield County. Garfield County has assigned its 2022 private activity bond (PAB) cap (more than $3.4 million) to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) to use toward affordable housing initiatives. The transfer allows CHFA to issue the bonds for single and multi-family projects in Garfield County, including first-time homebuyer loan programs.
