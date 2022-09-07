ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Jasen Wise steps down as Duluth Marshall boys hockey head coach

Duluth Marshall Athletic Director Kevin Snyder confirmed to WDIO Thursday that Jasen Wise has stepped down as head coach of their boy’s hockey team. Wise was hired in March of 2020. In his two seasons at the helm of the Hilltoppers they went 13-27-4 finishing in the first round of the section tournaments.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Black magic is on display for all

Creating space when space is provided, is what several black high school students did at the Tweed Museum, letting their creative ideas run freely on the canvas. “This space designated for black art came about through the creative genius of Anja Chávez, who is the former director of the Tweed Museum and other tweed supporters, through a generous grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. Ms. Chávez contacted two prominent and local Duluth artists, Carla Hamilton and Moira Villiard; here to begin a community conversation on what this art space could be,” said Community Coordinator for Community Events, Christina Trok.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Essentia files unfair labor practice charge against MNA

As the intended strike date approaches, Essentia Health has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the Minnesota Nurses Association. The charge has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging MNA failed to include Essentia Health-Duluth among the list of facilities in its 10-day strike notice. MNA filed their strike notice on September 1, while announcing a strike would begin September 12.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Sports
Duluth, MN
Health
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
WDIO-TV

Congdon Park Crossing Confusion

Even with new sidewalks and other changes that made a commute to Congdon Park Elementary easier, numerous parents are still concerned with the schools proximity to the busy Superior Street and what that means for children. “There’s really nothing to get our kids across safely. As of this year, the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

“Hockeyland” director and star talk about movie premiere

All the way from Hockeyland, star Blake Biondi and director Tommy Haines, stopped by the Lift on the way to their Friday premiere. The documentary is being called the Friday Night Lights of hockey. Hockeyland is a documentary that follows the story of the big Minnesota Rivalry between Northland teams,...
EVELETH, MN
WDIO-TV

Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house

Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy