Like Moravchik, like daughter: Ashland volleyball finding success through family ties
Early in the fall season the Ashland volleyball team is already becoming an established force notching back-to-back shutout wins last week to stay undefeated outside of tournament play. They attribute that success, in-part, to a family like atmosphere curated by head coach Sarah Moravchik and her daughter, all-conference hitter, Grace...
Jasen Wise steps down as Duluth Marshall boys hockey head coach
Duluth Marshall Athletic Director Kevin Snyder confirmed to WDIO Thursday that Jasen Wise has stepped down as head coach of their boy’s hockey team. Wise was hired in March of 2020. In his two seasons at the helm of the Hilltoppers they went 13-27-4 finishing in the first round of the section tournaments.
Black magic is on display for all
Creating space when space is provided, is what several black high school students did at the Tweed Museum, letting their creative ideas run freely on the canvas. “This space designated for black art came about through the creative genius of Anja Chávez, who is the former director of the Tweed Museum and other tweed supporters, through a generous grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. Ms. Chávez contacted two prominent and local Duluth artists, Carla Hamilton and Moira Villiard; here to begin a community conversation on what this art space could be,” said Community Coordinator for Community Events, Christina Trok.
Essentia files unfair labor practice charge against MNA
As the intended strike date approaches, Essentia Health has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the Minnesota Nurses Association. The charge has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging MNA failed to include Essentia Health-Duluth among the list of facilities in its 10-day strike notice. MNA filed their strike notice on September 1, while announcing a strike would begin September 12.
Congdon Park Crossing Confusion
Even with new sidewalks and other changes that made a commute to Congdon Park Elementary easier, numerous parents are still concerned with the schools proximity to the busy Superior Street and what that means for children. “There’s really nothing to get our kids across safely. As of this year, the...
“Hockeyland” director and star talk about movie premiere
All the way from Hockeyland, star Blake Biondi and director Tommy Haines, stopped by the Lift on the way to their Friday premiere. The documentary is being called the Friday Night Lights of hockey. Hockeyland is a documentary that follows the story of the big Minnesota Rivalry between Northland teams,...
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
Duluth Fire and Marine 19 rescue three in water emergency off shore of Park Point
On Thursday afternoon, Duluth Fire Department responded to a water emergency at 4800 Minnesota Avenue on Park Point. According to initial reports, three young adults overturned their jet ski. It took on water, rendering the vehicle inoperable. Their friends called 911, and DFD was dispatched. Upon arrival, DFD launched Marine...
