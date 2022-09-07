ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
rrobserver.com

Cannabis exhibit opens at the NM State Fair

Carlos Castro fixes lights on the Sizzler ride in preparation for the New Mexico State Fair at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The New Mexico State Fair runs from Sept. 8 through 18. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Let’s be perfectly clear on this: You can...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Intel celebrates its latest development: Ohio facility breaks ground

Intel Corp. Friday broke ground on its latest project, a massive chipmaking facility in Ohio. The company, which has operations in the Rio Rancho area in New Mexico, also announced funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program. During this first phase, Intel is providing $17.7 million for eight proposals from leading institutions and collaborators in Ohio to develop semiconductor-focused education and workforce programs.
OHIO STATE
rrobserver.com

Suspect arrested in major drug raid admits possession, drugs street value up to $5 million

The street value in New Mexico of the pills seized last week could be up to $5 million, according to federal officials. An alleged New Mexico drug dealer sourced by the Sinaloa cartel has admitted to owning the estimated 1 million fentanyl pills and 142 pounds of methamphetamine seized last week during a major law enforcement search of his South Valley home.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy