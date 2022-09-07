Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
ZDNet
Unlucky with your iPhone? AppleCare+ now covers 'unlimited' repairs after accidents
There's good news for people who have a run of bad luck with their phone, as Apple has made a surprise change to AppleCare+ amid iPhone 14 and Apple Watch announcements on Wednesday. AppleCare+ has until now only allowed for two repairs caused by accidental damage within a year, but...
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Apple Insider
Apple introduces iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus — with satellite connectivity
Apple used its Wednesday special event to unveil the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, updates to its flagship smartphone that cuts out the mini model in favor of something bigger.
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Settlement: When Will I Receive Payment?
Apple received final approval on a $14.8 million settlement resolving a class action lawsuit claiming the company stored iCloud subscribers' data on third-party servers without telling them. If you paid for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016, you might be one of the people receiving payments, which should be going out soon.
CNET
No, AT&T Won't Let Older Phones Tap Into Its Full 5G Network After All
AT&T is in the process of rolling out a new 5G midband network, but you will in fact need a higher-end flagship device to use it. On Thursday the nation's third-largest carrier walked back its pledge to upgrade older devices to support its newer 3.45GHz midband 5G. Last month, AT&T...
Business Insider
6 reasons to buy the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple announced its new iPhone 14 series during the company's September 7 event, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 series represents the biggest changes since...
CNET
Google Fi Gives iPhone Subscribers a Boost When Traveling
Google announced updates to its Google Fi, Google's mobile phone service, on Thursday that should make international travel easier for service subscribers. One of the major updates is that Google Fi is bringing Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area -- like in another country -- you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signal. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said it will use whichever has the stronger signal.
CNET
The Essential Phone Privacy Booster Most People Don't Have? A Mobile VPN
It doesn't matter if you're using an older model, a shiny new Samsung or the new iPhone 14 -- your mobile phone needs a solid and well-tested virtual private network. A VPN will keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
CNET
Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
CNET
New iOS 16 Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks. Here's How
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. For many of us, we'll never have to worry about being targeted in a state-sponsored cyberattack. However, that's not stopping Apple from releasing new features that can protect your iPhone (and other Apple devices) and the information stored on it.
CNET
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon
Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
CNET
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: Apple's Phones Get Camera Updates, Bigger Size
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 phones are bringing new updates to their cameras, as well as the return of a larger Plus model and a focus on safety features like car-crash detection. These phones, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), were announced Wednesday by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Apple ordered to stop selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil
Editor's take: Perhaps having the option to buy phones with or without a wall charger included would be a good compromise. Some consumers might prefer a bundled first-party charger that supports the phone's maximum charging speed, as most brands opt for proprietary fast charging technologies over USB-PD. Other people might feel they have enough chargers filling their drawers and could opt to save a few bucks by buying one without a charger, helping the environment in the process.
BBC
UK firm takes on Apple iPhone 14 and Elon Musk with satellite phone
A British smartphone maker hopes to steal a march on Apple and Tesla boss Elon Musk with a new satellite-connected handset, the BBC has learned. If there is no wi-fi or mobile network signal, the idea is the Bullitt phone will automatically link to one of two global satellite networks.
