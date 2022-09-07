Read full article on original website
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks
The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
What’s Behind RH Stock’s (NYSE:RH) Volatile Performance Today?
RH slipped a bit in pre-market trading but surged on a rally going into the trading day. There are some possibilities for future wins ahead, but a slumping economy and front-loaded sales limit the potential gains. RH (NYSE: RH), the luxury home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, saw...
Here’s What TipRanks Data Tells Us About Last Week’s Losers
Amid the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, there are a few stocks that take a beating along with the overall negative sentiment for a sector. Let us look at which stocks could be attractive despite the lows hit in the week ending September 2. We are nearing the end of the September...
The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge
Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Soars on Spin-off Plans; Dual Listing
Shares of staffing solutions provider ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) continue to trade higher today after the company announced plans to shift its Virtual Brand development pipeline and tech stack of ShiftPixy labs to its subsidiary, ShiftPixy Labs. The subsidiary will then be distributed to ShiftPixy investors in the form of dividends....
Is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) a Good Stock to Buy Now?
With the growing need for alternative sources of energy, like solar and wind, the prospects of renewable energy stocks appear to be bright. Enphase Energy, which has expertise in providing energy solutions in the solar photovoltaic industry, seems a beneficiary in this scenario. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is one of...
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in August 2022
Investor sentiment in August was weighed down by renewed fears of a recession. In such a period, stocks that were bought and sold the most during the month give us more insights into investor behavior during uncertain times and what they consider safe or unsafe. August 2022 was marred by...
Amazon Vs. Alibaba: Which E-Commerce Stock is the Best Investment?
When it comes to picking e-commerce stocks, there are plenty to choose from. Two of the e-commerce giants are BABA and AMZN. While both have high implied upside potential based on analyst price targets, one has significantly more upside potential than the other. E-commerce giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba...
Should Investors Buy LOW Stock (NYSE:LOW) at Current Levels?
Lowe’s remains a solid pick for dividend-growth investors who seek exposure to quality companies. Still, the company’s results may peak this year as multiple macroeconomic concerns loom. For this reason, Lowe’s seemingly humble valuation should be taken with a grain of salt. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has started...
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Soars on Q2 Beat; CEO Acquires More Shares
Shares of work management platform Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) are up in today’s pre-market session on the back of a robust second quarter showing. Revenue rose 50.77% year-over-year to $134.9 million, beating estimates by ~$7.6 million. Net loss per share at $0.34 came in narrower than the Street’s expectations by $0.05. The number of customers with a spend of $100,000 or above increased by 105% during this period.
Could Ocado stock deliver over the long term?
Online grocery retailer and technology provider Ocado Group has seen share prices plunge. But could they bounce back?. Ocado Group (GB:OCDO) is, like many companies in the UK, battling against cost inflation and decline in consumer spending – but could it be a good buy over the long term?
Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings.
DocuSign Stock (NASDAQ:DOCU) Surges after Reporting Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Shares of document technology company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are up more than 17% in after-market trading as the company beat analyst estimates for Fiscal Q2 2023. DocuSign posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44, beating estimates by $0.02. Revenue of $622.18 million (+22% Y/Y) beat estimates by $20 million. For the fiscal year, DocuSign expects revenue of $2.47 billion to 2.482 billion, above analyst estimates.
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 9: What You Need to Know
ASX finishes up, with Australian miners lifting market gains. The S&P/ASX200 finished the day up 45.50 points or 0.66%, to be sitting at 6,894.20, and crossing above its 50-day moving average. The All Ordinaries also finished up, increasing 0.76% for the day. Miners led the major gains for the day,...
How Supply-Chain Bottlenecks Impact E-Commerce Stocks
Global supply-chain bottlenecks persist in a post-COVID-19 world. Shipping companies, especially container ship ones, retain pricing leverage despite time charter equivalent (TCE) rates easing. As a result, e-commerce companies are likely to face compressed margins, moving forward. The growth of e-commerce over the past two decades has been enormous. The...
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices
A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year.
COIN, RIOT: Crypto Technology Stocks to Watch as Frauds Become a Challenge
The popularity of the crypto market has not only attracted millions of investors but has also lured cheats and frauds who have been successfully siphoning off funds over the years. However, this trend has increased the responsibilities of federal bodies and technology providers, like COIN and RIOT, to protect the interest of investors.
Exxon (XOM), AbbVie (ABBV): Befriend These 2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks
In comparison to high-yield dividend funds, dividend aristocrats can provide capital appreciation opportunities for the portfolio. At the same time, they can provide a stable income source amid market turmoil. With their glorious records of raising annual dividends, Exxon and AbbVie are popular dividend aristocrats. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and AbbVie...
Zscaler Stock (NASDAQ:ZS) Soars after Solid Q4-2022 Earnings Results
Zscaler stock took off after the company released its Q4-2022 and full-year results. This was likely due to a combination of earnings and revenue beats as well as solid guidance. After market close today, cloud-based security solutions provider Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) released its Fiscal Q4-2022 and full-year earnings results. Both...
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Stock Buoyed By BofA Analyst’s Buy Rating
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock was up by around 6% on Wednesday and up more than 20% from its 52-week low of $9.34 as Bank of America analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating on the stock buoyed by the positivity in the leaked memo of Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel.
