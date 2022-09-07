Read full article on original website
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks
The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
How Supply-Chain Bottlenecks Impact E-Commerce Stocks
Global supply-chain bottlenecks persist in a post-COVID-19 world. Shipping companies, especially container ship ones, retain pricing leverage despite time charter equivalent (TCE) rates easing. As a result, e-commerce companies are likely to face compressed margins, moving forward. The growth of e-commerce over the past two decades has been enormous. The...
Is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) a Good Stock to Buy Now?
With the growing need for alternative sources of energy, like solar and wind, the prospects of renewable energy stocks appear to be bright. Enphase Energy, which has expertise in providing energy solutions in the solar photovoltaic industry, seems a beneficiary in this scenario. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is one of...
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Up As Daiwa Upgrades the Stock to a Buy
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up by around 5% in morning trading on Friday as Daiwa Securities analyst Carlton Lai upgraded the stock to Buy from Outperform. Lai expects that the cryptocurrency exchange could be a “key beneficiary of increased ETH staking demand” after ethereum (ETH-USD) switches to a proof-of-stake method from a proof-of-work consensus method later this month.
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 9: What You Need to Know
ASX finishes up, with Australian miners lifting market gains. The S&P/ASX200 finished the day up 45.50 points or 0.66%, to be sitting at 6,894.20, and crossing above its 50-day moving average. The All Ordinaries also finished up, increasing 0.76% for the day. Miners led the major gains for the day,...
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices
A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year.
Got a Buy List Ready? Analysts Think These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Should Be On It
The truth will set you free? Perhaps – or perhaps it will disillusion you. In late August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a hawkish update at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell was brutally honest on the subject of inflation, more so than anyone had thought he would be beforehand. Powell said, simply, that neither inflation nor higher interest rates are going away any time soon.
Could Ocado stock deliver over the long term?
Online grocery retailer and technology provider Ocado Group has seen share prices plunge. But could they bounce back?. Ocado Group (GB:OCDO) is, like many companies in the UK, battling against cost inflation and decline in consumer spending – but could it be a good buy over the long term?
Does DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Still Interest Its Stakeholders?
DocuSign is dealing with decelerating top-line growth rates and high costs and expenses in the post-pandemic period. These headwinds seem to have shaken stakeholders’ confidence in the stock. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is the leading provider of electronic signature products globally. In addition to e-signature, the software company helps organizations...
Zscaler Stock (NASDAQ:ZS) Soars after Solid Q4-2022 Earnings Results
Zscaler stock took off after the company released its Q4-2022 and full-year results. This was likely due to a combination of earnings and revenue beats as well as solid guidance. After market close today, cloud-based security solutions provider Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) released its Fiscal Q4-2022 and full-year earnings results. Both...
CGI Group Stock (NYSE:GIB): Why I’m Not Buying Despite Solid Fundamentals
CGI Group is down so far this year but has outperformed the technology sector. Nonetheless, bearish sentiment due to macroeconomic conditions could still affect shares of this solid IT stock in the coming weeks. While CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) (TSE: GIB.A) has performed slightly better than the tech industry so...
Can Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) be the Next Shopify?
Global-e Online might not be the first company you think of in the e-commerce market. Yet, it has powerful growth potential as Global-e Online has caught the eye of a famous fund manager and snagged a deal with a well-known entertainment giant. This is on top of the company’s long-time partnership with Shopify.
Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Posts Disappointing Q3 Results
Enghouse Systems failed to deliver impressive third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. Unfavorable currency movements and sluggish IMG business performance weighed on the company’s top line in the quarter. Canadian software and services company Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) recently reported disappointing third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. The company reported a...
American Outdoor (NASDAQ: AOUT) Stock Tanks As Q1 Results Disappoint
Shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) tanked 7.7% in after-hours trading on Thursday as the provider of outdoor products and accessories delivered disappointing fiscal Q1 results. American Outdoor’s revenues dropped 28.1% year-over-year to $43.7 million in Q1, missing Street estimates of $1.4 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.01...
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Soars on Q2 Beat; CEO Acquires More Shares
Shares of work management platform Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) are up in today’s pre-market session on the back of a robust second quarter showing. Revenue rose 50.77% year-over-year to $134.9 million, beating estimates by ~$7.6 million. Net loss per share at $0.34 came in narrower than the Street’s expectations by $0.05. The number of customers with a spend of $100,000 or above increased by 105% during this period.
Should Investors Buy LOW Stock (NYSE:LOW) at Current Levels?
Lowe’s remains a solid pick for dividend-growth investors who seek exposure to quality companies. Still, the company’s results may peak this year as multiple macroeconomic concerns loom. For this reason, Lowe’s seemingly humble valuation should be taken with a grain of salt. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has started...
American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) Stock Tanks As Q2 Earnings Disappoint
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) tanked 15.2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the specialty retailer’s Q2 earnings fell short of Street expectations. The company reported revenues of $1.2 billion in Q2, flat year-over-year but in line with analysts’ expectations. The retailer’s adjusted earnings came in at $0.04...
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Posts Sequential Gains for Q2
Chinese K12 education and large-class tutoring company Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has reported second-quarter net revenue of RMB537.8 million as compared to net revenue of RMB2,232.3 million a year ago. This is an ~76% decrease in the company’s top line. On the other hand, net loss narrowed to RMB49.8...
Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings.
British stock market today, September 9 – what you need to know
In a day overshadowed by news of the Queen’s death, markets and the pound recovered slightly. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up by 0.34% at 7,262.06 and the FTSE 250 up by 0.36% at 18,878.3, in a day of trading overshadowed by the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died. The monarch died in her home in Balmoral, Scotland, with family at her side. The news overshadowed Prime Minister Liz Truss’s first major policy announcement, an ‘Energy Price Guarantee’ which will see typical UK households pay £2,500 a year on energy bills for two years, in a move that could cost £150 billion.
