Capricorn—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Underpromise & Overdeliver, So Take It Slow
You’re going places this month, Capricorn, In fact, your Capricorn horoscope for September 2022 guarantees it! As Mercury in your authoritative 10th house opposes Jupiter on September 2, you’re feeling incredibly confident in your social standing at work. However, too much confidence in your sway may make it harder to build a career with a genuine foundation. Remember, you have a finite amount of time, so make sure you’re spending it focused on the right projects. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your ambitious 10th house on September 9, it could lead to some complications that arise, especially when it comes...
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Capricorn weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for September 11 – 17
DEC 22 - JAN 20. The sensitive input of planet Neptune softens your communication style, and you can get the answers you need when you least expect them. People really trust you, and at work this is a priceless skill. Make sure you know your true worth to the world.
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
Refinery29
Your September Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Find What You Truly Desire
New season, who dis? Embrace the changes that are coming this month with ease by allowing yourself to heal and make amends with the past. Ultimately, this will lead to a new attitude and perspective within — unlike anything we’ve experienced before. The fall equinox occurs on September...
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 9/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): It wasn't easy learning a new skill, but you did it. You will soon see that this investment in yourself was timely given all the upcoming shake-ups at work. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Your raise or promotion is postponed because of bad...
Your love chart is pure joy, so take time to relax and enjoy it.
Physical appeal is off the scale. Get all the latest Leo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions. Step out of a circle of negative home attitudes, and you can feel surprisingly ready for a big task. But this is your decision alone. So accept advice but listen first...
psychologytoday.com
3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry
Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: 14th August to 20th August, 2022
We begin the week with the Leo sun opposing Saturn retrograde in Aquarius on 14th August, limiting and restricting us from moving forward. The energy shifts later in the day when Mars (the action planet) in Taurus gets an intense push from Pluto in Capricorn to conquer the world on 14th August. Mercury in Virgo aspects the Nodes of Destiny on 15th August and Uranus in Taurus on 16th August, ushering in unexpected relationships and situations that will be important for the future. Venus in Leo harmonises with Jupiter retrograde in Aries on 18th August, motivating us to run toward the goals and passions that are in our hearts. Mars enters Gemini on 20th August, where it’ll stay until 25th March, 2023. Be careful with this placement — words can be weaponised and hurt. Choose yours wisely.
Opinion: Early Indications A Relationship is Doomed
Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.
Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places
Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
NYLON
The September Full Moon In Pisces Will Be Tough On Control Freaks
Every Virgo season is full of meticulous attention to detail, keen judgements, and a Pisces full moon. On September 10 at 5:59 a.m. EST, the moon will bloom in the expansive sign of the fish, creating a lunation ripe for all the dreamers out there — and, in general, anyone who is willing to go with the flow. Unfortunately for any control freaks reading this, September 2022’s full moon in Pisces will feel like a spiritual hammer to the head. Not only does the full moon kick off at the same time as the final Mercury retrograde of the year, it’s nestled up to Neptune, the planet of dreams and dissolution. Say goodbye to those boundaries, and read on to learn everything you need to know about the September 2022 full moon in Pisces.
Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery
Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure
Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
NYLON
How To Survive September 2022’s Mercury Retrograde In Libra & Virgo
With 2022’s final Mercury retrograde in Libra and Virgo, you’re in for a one-two-punch of chaos. On Sept. 10, Mercury begins its third retrograde of the year, starting in Libra before continuing into Virgo on the 23rd, and not resuming direct course until Oct. 2. Count on stalls, lurches, miscommunications, backfires, and other flaws in the plan along the way. No two signs are more concerned with objective perfection than Libra and Virgo, making the trickster planet’s work that much easier — and your life that much harder. Here are the highs, lows, and chaotic breakthroughs to plan for this Mercury retrograde season.
In Style
Fall's Mercury Retrograde Is Here and It Could Actually Help You Get Your Life In Balance
Whether you've been dealing with ridiculously slow traffic, confusing emails, misunderstandings with loved ones, or blasts from the past, chances are you're already feeling the third Mercury retrograde of 2022. From September 9 to October 2, Mercury — fittingly known as the trickster planet — will move backward. But even...
Admit It, Virgo—Your September Horoscope Says You’ve Got Mercury Retrograde On Your Mind
You’re the reason for the season and your Virgo horoscope for September 2022 is full of surprises! Mercury—your ruling planet—is up to a whole lot of mischief this month, which is both exciting and nerve-wracking. However, it all starts on September 2, when Mercury forms an opposition with Jupiter in your eighth house of give and take, highlighting power struggles in your relationship. Even if you feel ready to put your trust in something, you may feel equally as nervous about putting yourself in a position of vulnerability. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your second house of money and self-worth...
How The September 10 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Scorpio
The full moon on September 10 falls very closely to the autumn equinox and the start of Mercury retrograde, per Bustle. This lunation is in the water sign of Pisces and has been dubbed the Harvest Moon, as it illuminates the night sky during the time when farmers in the Northern Hemisphere typically harvest their summer crops (via Old Farmer's Almanac).
