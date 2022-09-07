Every Virgo season is full of meticulous attention to detail, keen judgements, and a Pisces full moon. On September 10 at 5:59 a.m. EST, the moon will bloom in the expansive sign of the fish, creating a lunation ripe for all the dreamers out there — and, in general, anyone who is willing to go with the flow. Unfortunately for any control freaks reading this, September 2022’s full moon in Pisces will feel like a spiritual hammer to the head. Not only does the full moon kick off at the same time as the final Mercury retrograde of the year, it’s nestled up to Neptune, the planet of dreams and dissolution. Say goodbye to those boundaries, and read on to learn everything you need to know about the September 2022 full moon in Pisces.

