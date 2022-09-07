ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Underpromise & Overdeliver, So Take It Slow

You’re going places this month, Capricorn, In fact, your Capricorn horoscope for September 2022 guarantees it! As Mercury in your authoritative 10th house opposes Jupiter on September 2, you’re feeling incredibly confident in your social standing at work. However, too much confidence in your sway may make it harder to build a career with a genuine foundation. Remember, you have a finite amount of time, so make sure you’re spending it focused on the right projects. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your ambitious 10th house on September 9, it could lead to some complications that arise, especially when it comes...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgo#Taurus#Heartbreak#Earth
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 9/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): It wasn't easy learning a new skill, but you did it. You will soon see that this investment in yourself was timely given all the upcoming shake-ups at work. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Your raise or promotion is postponed because of bad...
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry

Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 14th August to 20th August, 2022

We begin the week with the Leo sun opposing Saturn retrograde in Aquarius on 14th August, limiting and restricting us from moving forward. The energy shifts later in the day when Mars (the action planet) in Taurus gets an intense push from Pluto in Capricorn to conquer the world on 14th August. Mercury in Virgo aspects the Nodes of Destiny on 15th August and Uranus in Taurus on 16th August, ushering in unexpected relationships and situations that will be important for the future. Venus in Leo harmonises with Jupiter retrograde in Aries on 18th August, motivating us to run toward the goals and passions that are in our hearts. Mars enters Gemini on 20th August, where it’ll stay until 25th March, 2023. Be careful with this placement — words can be weaponised and hurt. Choose yours wisely.
LIFESTYLE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Early Indications A Relationship is Doomed

Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places

Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin

Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

The September Full Moon In Pisces Will Be Tough On Control Freaks

Every Virgo season is full of meticulous attention to detail, keen judgements, and a Pisces full moon. On September 10 at 5:59 a.m. EST, the moon will bloom in the expansive sign of the fish, creating a lunation ripe for all the dreamers out there — and, in general, anyone who is willing to go with the flow. Unfortunately for any control freaks reading this, September 2022’s full moon in Pisces will feel like a spiritual hammer to the head. Not only does the full moon kick off at the same time as the final Mercury retrograde of the year, it’s nestled up to Neptune, the planet of dreams and dissolution. Say goodbye to those boundaries, and read on to learn everything you need to know about the September 2022 full moon in Pisces.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery

Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure

Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

How To Survive September 2022’s Mercury Retrograde In Libra & Virgo

With 2022’s final Mercury retrograde in Libra and Virgo, you’re in for a one-two-punch of chaos. On Sept. 10, Mercury begins its third retrograde of the year, starting in Libra before continuing into Virgo on the 23rd, and not resuming direct course until Oct. 2. Count on stalls, lurches, miscommunications, backfires, and other flaws in the plan along the way. No two signs are more concerned with objective perfection than Libra and Virgo, making the trickster planet’s work that much easier — and your life that much harder. Here are the highs, lows, and chaotic breakthroughs to plan for this Mercury retrograde season.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Admit It, Virgo—Your September Horoscope Says You’ve Got Mercury Retrograde On Your Mind

You’re the reason for the season and your Virgo horoscope for September 2022 is full of surprises! Mercury—your ruling planet—is up to a whole lot of mischief this month, which is both exciting and nerve-wracking. However, it all starts on September 2, when Mercury forms an opposition with Jupiter in your eighth house of give and take, highlighting power struggles in your relationship. Even if you feel ready to put your trust in something, you may feel equally as nervous about putting yourself in a position of vulnerability. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your second house of money and self-worth...
LIFESTYLE
The List

How The September 10 Full Moon Will Affect You If You're A Scorpio

The full moon on September 10 falls very closely to the autumn equinox and the start of Mercury retrograde, per Bustle. This lunation is in the water sign of Pisces and has been dubbed the Harvest Moon, as it illuminates the night sky during the time when farmers in the Northern Hemisphere typically harvest their summer crops (via Old Farmer's Almanac).
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy